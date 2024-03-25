San Antonio vs. Phoenix, Final Score: Sochan wills undermanned Spurs to big win over Suns, 104-102

An audacious three from Jeremy Sochan sent the San Antonio Spurs (16-56) to a stunning win over the Phoenix Suns (42-30) tonight. Despite a growing deficit late in the third quarter, San Antonio mounted a 15-0 run spanning the third and fourth quarters and fended off run after run by Phoenix to beat back a seasoned squad threatening to move up in playoff seeding. The Spurs withstood an lights-out shooting in the first and fourth quarter from Devin Booker and Kevin Durant in the second and third frames.

Without the services of the Rookie of the Year favorite, Victor Wembanyama (sprained ankle), San Antonio’s Devin Vassell (26 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 steals) and Jeremy Sochan (26 points and 18 rebounds) shined throughout the contentious game with great two-way efforts, while Zach Collins (18 points and 5 rebounds) and Keldon Johnson (14 points and 5 assists) supplied the necessary supporting firepower in victory.

Phoenix’s Kevin Durant (29 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists) and Devin Booker (36 points and 6 rebounds) led a series of second half comebacks, but the loss put them temporarily behind Sacramento and Dallas for the coveted sixth playoff spot.

Coming out of the gate, San Antonio let Booker be the only Sun to catch fire. While the more talented Phoenix starters struggled from the field, the Spurs used frenetic effort on defense and timely shooting on offense from Vassell and Sochan to leak out to a comfortable lead. San Antonio went up by as much as 11 before Beal brought them back within single-digits and the hosts left the quarter up seven.

Despite a scoreless first for him, Durant shouldered most of the offensive output for Phoenix in the second, and the visitors caught the hosts quickly. The Spurs’ shooting touch eluded them for much of the stanza, and the opportunistic Suns started pulling away. Nurkic turned into a discount version of his former teammate, Nikola Jokic, with his playmaking and bullying the San Antonio frontline at both ends. A pair of Collins lay-ups brought the Spurs within three at the half.

Durant opened up the shotmaking floodgates in the third period, as they extended the Spurs’ deficit out to nine. Durant’s shot chart for the period ultimately would show dots from all over the floor. However, Vassell carried the Spurs offense for much of the remaining time, and a pair of clutch threes by Johnson eked San Antonio back into the lead.

Observations

Phoenix’s sunburst warmups are perfection.

It feels like the Bol Bol / Wemby comparisons online are (im)pure trolling at this point.

Purest shooting forms of my adult life: Durant, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Dale Ellis, Steve Kerr.

Sequence of the Game : With Phoenix threatening to run away with things late in the third quarter, Blake Wesley stole an errant pass and slammed home a vicious one-handed tomahawk jam to turn the game’s momentum around.

: With Phoenix threatening to run away with things late in the third quarter, Blake Wesley stole an errant pass and slammed home a vicious one-handed tomahawk jam to turn the game’s momentum around. In the absence of rim protection, both teams attacked the paint ferociously from the start. A conventional three-point play by a hyperactive Sochan staked San Antonio out to a five point advantage. Booker sought out his potent offense - carrying the majority of Phoenix’s burden. A trio of buckets by Vassell pushed the Spurs’ lead out to nine. Sochan willed home a couple of jumpers, but Beal countered with his own bucket-getting and the Spurs left the frame up 29-22.

San Antonio forced a shot clock violation(!) to start the second quarter. A nice looking three by Wesley pushed the lead back out to ten. Durant started to see his shot go down, which was foreboding, and a Royce O’Neale floater tied the game. Jumper after jumper fell meekly off the rim for the San Antonio, while the Suns got whatever they wanted in halfcourt sets to storm into the lead. Zach Collins’ layups stopped a long scoring drought and steadied the shaky Spurs. Phoenix led by three going into the break.

At the start of the third, both teams frittered away possessions, and Vassell’s driving layup ended up being the only San Antonio score. After Sochan tied him up for a jumpball, Durant shoved his leg out of the way. Nurkic turned his foot or ankle on Sochan’s foot shortly after. An energized Phoenix squad mounted a 8-0 run in response with two Durant straightaway lasers. Despite Durant’s one-man assault on the Spurs’ defense, Vassell responded with a flurry of his own - a three, transition dunk, and a Kobe-like baseline banker. A Wesley foul on Booker was rightfully overturned, and the Spurs surged into the lead behind back-to-back threes by Keldon Johnson.

Cedi Osman’s wing three was followed by a manly driving lay-up and brusque transition jam by Collins - kickstarting a 8-0 start in the fourth for the Spurs. Threes from O’Neale and Booker were answered by twos from Sochan and Johnson. Booker resumed peppering the nets to keep the Suns close. San Antonio smartly drew Phoenix into the foul bonus with over five minutes left. An acrobatic tip-in by Sochan put his team up eight. Dominick Barlow threw away a pass and committed a goaltending violation to give the Suns a glimmer of hope.

A transition layup by Booker drew the Suns within two. Booker then stole a Collins crosscourt pass and connected from three to nudge Phoenix ahead. Two freebies by Collins put San Antonio back up by one. Booker’s free throws were answered by a confident-looking game-cliniching three from Sochan. Attempts by Durant and Booker mercifully did not go in.

San Antonio heads out to Utah to take on Lauri Markkanen and the Jazz Wednesday at 8:00 PM CDT.