The competitive drive of Victor Wembanyama

Following the thrilling clash between Victor Wembanyama and Giannis Antetokounmpo on January 4th, a new facet of the rookie’s personality started to emerge. Following the close loss, Wembanyama walked past the former MVP without acknowledging him, visibly upset by the outcome. Since then, his competitive spirit has only intensified.

Devin Booker on Wemby: “Just a force. I think my favorite part about him is his mindset.”



Full quote pic.twitter.com/DdRq66Azd9 — Paul Garcia (@PaulGarciaNBA) March 24, 2024

Fast forward to today, and we witness this competitive edge in full display. After a comfortable victory over the Spurs on Saturday night, Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker shared his admiration for the rookie. Booker emphasized that what stands out most about Wembanyama is his unwavering determination to win. This sentiment resonated beyond the basketball court and was echoed by Bill Simmons on his recent podcast.

Which team has a brighter future: the Oklahoma City Thunder or the San Antonio Spurs?@BillSimmons and @ryenarussillo discuss: pic.twitter.com/D8u3HjgUZe — The Ringer (@ringer) March 25, 2024

Simmons made a bold assertion during the show, favoring the Spurs over the Oklahoma City Thunder in a discussion about the most promising rosters for the next six years. He attributed this preference to Wembanyama’s presence and the potential for future talent acquisitions, contrasting it with the Thunder’s young core led by MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Simmons also highlighted Wembanyama’s intense competitiveness, suggesting that despite his talent, enduring a season of losses may be a considerable challenge for the rookie.

While Simmons’ observation may be a bit of a stretch, there’s no denying Wembanyama’s hatred for losing. His competitive drive has been evident time and again, and despite sitting out Monday night’s game against the Suns, anticipation looms for a big performance upon his potential return on Wednesday night.

What a dynamic start to the game! Moves like this, off the dribble, are simply unstoppable.

✅ win the jump ball

✅ knock down the three! pic.twitter.com/fa32RjadIS — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 24, 2024

Speaking of unstoppable, here’s a spectacular drive by the rookie, showcasing impeccable ball-handling skills.

It’s the passing of the torch from one superstar to another in the making.

While Team USA may be the favorite heading into this summer’s Olympics, the host nation will be formidable to play against, especially with Vic and Rudy Gobert defending the paint.