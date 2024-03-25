It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Suns (again)

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

The Spurs beat the Suns twice in their first five games of the season, but those wins were a distant memory in a Phoenix blowout win on Saturday night. The Spurs look to regain a bit of their pride and shooting touch tonight in their final meeting with the Suns tonight, as they hope to make it a competitive contest for a change.

The superstar trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal had their way with the Spurs in the last game, pretty much hitting every basket they looked at in the Frost Center. The Spurs will have to tighten up the defense tonight to make it a game, and will also need one or more players to be able to shoot the ball into the hoop, which has been a problem lately for the Silver and Black. Despite the occasional highlight from super rookie Victor Wembanyama, the Spurs have been playing poorly lately, and it would be nice for the fans to see some improvement in play in the remaining 11 games. They Spurs have been eliminated from the post-season for a while, but they still have a few more games to play before they can go fishing. If they can play well tonight, it would be a treat for the fans in the arena and watching on television. Victor is questionable with an ankle that he tweaked in the first game, so if he doesn’t play much all you can ask is that the guys on the court put in a full 48 minutes of effort. Let’s go Spurs!

Game Prediction:

Devonte’ Graham will play more minutes in the last 11 games than the previous 71 combined.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs vs Phoenix Suns

March 25, 2024 | 7:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports SW

Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.