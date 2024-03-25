Week in Review: Spurs offense remains cold in winless week

Welcome to the Week in Review: a Monday feature that looks back at the week that was for the San Antonio Spurs, takes a look at the week ahead, and more. Enjoy!

Week 21: The Spurs ended the week with a thrilling OT win against the Nets in Austin, but only after a couple of letdown losses to the slumping Warriors, rising Rockets, and defending champion Nuggets.

Week 22: 0-3 (15-56, 15th in West)

107-113 loss vs. Dallas Mavericks

Recap: Despite an off night from Victor Wembanyama, the Spurs used a balanced team effort to give the Mavs all they could handle before falling short in the clutch and failing to take advantage of a rare bad shooting night from Luka Doncic.

97-99 loss vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Recap: In a case of deja vu from November, the Spurs blew a double-digit lead and fell at home to a skeleton crew Grizzlies team, who, just like last time, were led back by Jaren Jackson Jr.

106-131 loss vs. Phoenix Suns

Recap: The Spurs offense continued to be a no-show as they were blown out in a wire-to-wire loss to the Suns thanks in part to a scorching hot shooting night from Devin Booker.

Power Rankings

John Schuhmann, NBA.com — 26 (last week: 25)

OffRtg: 109.4 (27) DefRtg: 116.8 (22) NetRtg: -7.4 (26) Pace: 101.9 (3) Victor Wembanyama continues to play well, and the Spurs continue to get clobbered when he’s not on the floor. They’re 1-6 on their eight-game homestand and are almost assuredly going to finish with the worst record in franchise history (the mark is 20-62 from 1996-97). Three numbers on the Spurs’ offense 1. The Spurs are one of two teams — the Hornets are the other — that rank in the bottom 10 in each of the four factors on offense: effective field goal percentage, free-throw rate, turnover ratio and offensive rebounding percentage. 2. They’re one of four teams that rank in the top six in both ball movement (349 passes per 24 minutes of possession, sixth) and player movement (12.3 miles traveled per 24 minutes of possession, second). They’ve recorded assists on 70.8% of their field goals, which would be the highest rate for any team in the last 20 seasons. 3. They ranked 29th offensively (107.1 points scored per 100 possessions) before Tre Jones was moved into the starting lineup (Jan. 4), but rank 22nd (111.4 scored per 100) since then. Overall, they’ve scored 6.9 more points per 100 possessions with Jones on the floor (111.3) than they have with him off the floor (104.4). The Spurs need five wins in their final 11 games to avoid finishing with the worst record in franchise history. Eight of those 11 are against teams with winning records, with the Spurs currently 7-38 against that group.

WHAT A SEQUENCE FROM WEMBY pic.twitter.com/O1jqY2Zhnu — NBA TV (@NBATV) March 23, 2024

Coming up: Mon. 3/25 vs. Phoenix Suns; Wed. 3/27 @ Utah Jazz; Fri 3/29 vs. New York Knicks; Sun. 3/31 vs. Golden State Warriors

Prediction: 1-3 — While its rare that miniseries are swept, especially at by the road team, I imagine the Suns are out to return the favor from early in the season, and it won’t help the Spurs if Wemby is out. The Jazz and Knicks will also be tough matchups, but the Warriors are ripe for the taking, especially at home. (Although, how badly do we want the Spurs to keep helping the Rockets’ surge into the play-in? Hmm...)