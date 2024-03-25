The Spurs filled up their week in Austin

The San Antonio Spurs spent a week in Austin during South By Southwest and kept themselves quite busy.

From a watch parties to the Spurs Cup to a concert in the park. An Austin Spurs game between the two San Antonio Spurs games, the finale of which was one of the more exciting Spurs games as of late.

The SApurs released this video recapping the time in the statre’s capital.

What a week we had in Austin pic.twitter.com/SgCJJs9BVN — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 24, 2024

A great way to kick off your week.

Enjoy.

Spurs are home tonight hosting the Phoenix Suns for the second time in three days.

Go Spurs Go!

