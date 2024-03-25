Game Preview: San Antonio Spurs vs Phoenix Suns

The 4th and final meeting between the Spurs and Suns this season comes just 2 days after their last! Phoenix never trailed throughout the course of Saturday night’s 131-106 loss, largely due to the performances of their Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal. Meanwhile for the Spurs, Saturday’s contest turned into a deep bench game pretty early on, with only two players cracking the 24-minute mark. Tonight marks the rare occassion where they get a chance at a do-over, but with Phoenix fighting for playoff positioning as the final weeks of the season play out, they’ve got their work cut out for them.

San Antonio Spurs (15-56) vs Phoenix Suns (42-29)

March 25 2024 | 7:00 PM CT

Watch: BSSW | Listen: WOAI (1200 AM)

Spurs Injuries: Victor Wembanyama, ankle (questionable), Charles Bassey, out for the year,

Suns Injuries: Damion Lee, knee (out)

What to watch for

Phoenix’s Big 3 has struggled to stay healthy throughout the season, but looked like they had it all figured out in their win over the weekend. They accounted for 70 points and 25 of Phoenix’s 38 assists. Whether they can hold up throughout April and May remains to be seen.

Victor Wembanyama had 5 turnovers in just 20 minutes of playing time Saturday night. Wembanyama, who already averages the fifth most turnovers per game this season with 3.6, has 25 combined turnovers over his last 5 games.

Grayson Allen leads the league in 3 point shooting percentage at 48%, but didn’t attempt a single 3 in Phoenix’s win Saturday night. Expect that to be different if the Spurs keep tonight’s contest close.

Devin Vassell went just 1/8 from the field Saturday night. If the Spurs are going to stand a chance of at least being in this contest, they’ll need the consistent version of Vassell.

Phoenix shot nearly 60% from the field Saturday night, making 16 more baskets than the Spurs (56 compared to 40)

For the Suns fan’s perspective, please visit Bright Side of the Sun.

If you’d like to, you may follow along with the game on our Twitter profile (@poundingtherock) or visit our Game Thread!