Jeremy Sochan’s career night propels Wemby-less Spurs past Suns

After suffering a blowout at the hands of the Suns on Saturday, the Spurs faced Phoenix again, this time without Victor Wembanyama, and emerged victorious. San Antonio outhustled their opponent throughout the game and closed it out in great fashion with a game-winner from Jeremy Sochan that sealed the 104-102 win.

It was expected that Phoenix might not be as focused to start the game after the absence of Victor Wembanyama was confirmed, but the Suns seemed less ready to play than anticipated in the opening minutes. They just walked the court on offense, settling for bad shots, and didn’t really rotate to help on defense. The Spurs, meanwhile, started off a little sloppy, but played with intensity on both ends, with Jeremy Sochan leading the way. Vassell hit shots when the team needed it in the half-court and the transition opportunities were there for a San Antonio squad that forced misses and capitalized on turnovers. As the benches checked in, the visitors started to put up more of a fight, but still couldn’t match the energy from their opponent. After one, the Spurs were up seven and deserved to be ahead.

At some point, the Suns were going to wake up. Coach Frank Vogel tried to spark a response by going big, with Bol Bol, Kevin Durant and Drew Eubanks together, but the Silver and Black continued to get enough buckets to counter KD. As the minutes passed, however, a unit that was missing Sochan and Vassell continued to struggle seriously on both ends. Phoenix put together a 15-0 run to claim the lead and it seemed like they might create some serious separation soon. Instead, Vassell and Sochan checked back in, the defense ramped up its intensity and the Spurs found opportunities to push the pace and find good looks inside instead of being forced to settle for three. The visitors looked much better than they did in the first quarter, but they only took a three-point lead into the break.

The script for games between a healthy good team and a bad team with a major absence dictates that after being lackadaisical for a while, the good team will stop playing around, take over, and put the bad team away. It seemed that was going to be the case on Monday, as Durant stayed red-hot and single-handedly extended his team’s lead, but the Spurs didn’t just go away like many probably expected them to. They stayed in it by trying to get themselves to the paint and the line, with Vassell once again hitting shots when they needed to prevent the deficit from getting out of hand. Once Kevin Durant took a break, Phoenix went cold on offense and San Antonio, with Keldon Johnson hitting a couple of threes, closed the period strong and went to the final frame leading by one.

The Suns, which sleepwalked most of the game, continued to look lost to start the fourth. The Spurs got a nine-point lead in the opening moments and Devin Booker had to take over the game for the visitors to stay in it. Superstars can win games by themselves, so it wasn’t hard to imagine Durant and Booker dominating, but it didn’t happen, as Phoenix just didn’t seem to want it enough. San Antonio continued to try to get to the paint, especially after Jusuf Nurkic left with an ankle injury early in the third, and the Suns just didn’t have the energy to guard in the perimeter or the shot-blocking to bail possessions out.

It wasn’t the best-played game, but it was close heading into the final minutes and delivered a great ending. The Suns led by one with 56 seconds to go but Jeremy Sochan, who had been everywhere all game but had missed his six three-point attempts, hit the one that counted the most to put the Silver and Black ahead. The defense forced some tough shots in the final possession and the Spurs got their revenge on the opponent that had destroyed them just a couple of days earlier.

JEREMY SOCHAN'S CLUTCH THREE IS THE GAME-WINNER.



Spurs hold on for the 104-102 W pic.twitter.com/eKQerkGWV4 — NBA (@NBA) March 26, 2024

Game notes

Sochan was fantastic. His stat line, 27 points and 18 rebounds, is great but doesn’t paint an accurate picture of how important he was. He defended Durant well and had timely plays that shifted the momentum. He truly deserved a big moment and hitting a clutch three after being left alone to shoot for weeks now was the perfect one.

Zach Collins did fine filling in for Wembanyama. He’s a tough interior player on both ends and a good passer. On a night in which Wemby was out and Dominick Barlow wasn’t at his best, the team needed every single one of Collins’ 30 minutes, and the young veteran delivered.

Devin Vassell had fantastic moments in which he looked like the star the Spurs will need him to be. Fantastic bounce-back game from the young wing, who also made his mark on defense a few times.

Julian Champagnie and Tre Jones didn’t have good games. Jones was simply too small to guard Bradley Beal or Booker and Champagnie continued to struggle with navigating screens and allowing cuts. Fortunately, Blake Wesley and Keldon Johnson filled in well at point guard and forward off the bench, with Wesley playing tenacious defense and Johnson hitting threes and dishing out assists.

Malaki Branham struggled greatly and was on the court for less than eight minutes. Wesley and Cedi Osman got more playing time and did well. Branham will hopefully bounce back and get some consistency in the last few games of the season before heading into a crucial summer for him.

Play of the game

Sochan’s clutch three is the play of the game, but since you’ve already seen it, let’s go with this steal and dunk by Devin Vassell.

THE PICK & THE JAM pic.twitter.com/uPYXP8BhBH — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 26, 2024

Next game: at Utah Jazz on Wednesday

After an eight-game homestand, the Spurs will go back on the road to take on the Jazz.