The best plays of the Spurs’ loss to the Suns

It was over early for the Spurs in their loss to the Phoenix Suns. Keldon Johnson led the team with 14 points, and Victor Wembanyama had 13 points. Despite the blowout, several nuggets from the game stood out.

Tre Jones executed this play perfectly as he took it half coast to coast right before the buzzer at halftime. Jones continues to enjoy a career year in shooting, notching highs in field goal percentage and three-point percentage.

Tre at the buzzer! pic.twitter.com/Ogbw39dxYj — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 24, 2024

Win a jump ball and dribble the ball between the legs before making a step-back three. All in day’s work for the Spurs’ rookie. The sentiment of “I’m seeing something new that I’ve never seen on the basketball court several times in the same game” whenever watching Wembanyama is something I’ll never get tired of feeling. It’s also the North Star for the Spurs and fans slogging through the back end of this challenging season.

✅ knock down the three! pic.twitter.com/fa32RjadIS — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 24, 2024

Basketball is a communal sport, and everyone on this possession got their prints on the ball, slinging it around before Jeremy Sochan finds Wembanyama for the straightforward dunk.

everyone had a hand on this one pic.twitter.com/hkxJDNjyqk — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 24, 2024

Much like holding a nice glass of wine in your hand and slowly enjoying it, this slow-mo clip of Wembanyama spin-moving his way for an easy bucket makes for a nice palette cleanser for the Spurs’ loss on Sunday.

Sochan took this fantastic feed from Jones for the easy dunk. Jones keeps his streak of 10 straight games of at least 5 assists alive. For his part, the point guard this season has proven he would be a valuable resource for the Spurs to run an offense and bring stability to the position.

Jeremy Jams pic.twitter.com/5cgRGkQkhb — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 24, 2024

Devin Vassell drops the hammer on this aggressive cut toward the basket. Before Sunday’s game, Vassell had been running hot offensively in his last four games, averaging 22 points. He’ll get a chance to bounce back on Monday against the very same Suns.

GO OFF DEV pic.twitter.com/TWlxZt4vaM — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 24, 2024

Free fast food offers on a fast break score. Nothing more American than that! The Vassell to Wembanyama connection should continue to grow stronger heading into next season. “Next season”? Next season?? Why yes, for lotto teams this time of year, the best medicine for a rough season is the evergreen optimistic hopes of next season. Many, if not all Spurs fans, are looking forward to the free agency and NBA Draft.

Watch ya head! Let us know your reaction to this Victor dunk

Another angle of that sequence, because it’s like that meme of the dog smiling in a room that’s on fire saying “It’s fine. Everything is fine.” Well, everything is fine, and it’s going to be fine. Just focus on the good things like how maybe just maybe we’ll see ten of these sequences per game next season where Wemby receives easy lobs for easy buckets, and we’ll appreciate them all the same.

If you missed the game because you were too busy wondering why we don’t get Spring Brreak even if we’re not in college, here are the full-game highlights:

Next up, the Spurs have an immediate rematch with the Suns on Monday, March 25, 2024.