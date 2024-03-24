Coming down with a case of March Madness

For longtime readers of the Open Thread, I have not been shy about my unabashed Spurs dedication. I have often said that I do not watch the other twenty-nine teams unless they are playing the Spurs.

And watching college ball...well, my head explodes with the number of teams snd players to follow. It is quite overwhelming.

But since the Spurs drafted Victor Wembanyama, I have paid more attention to the NBA on days when the Spurs aren’t playing. Catching a game with young players who will be competing with Wemby for the greater part of their career is going to factor into VW’s future.

And knowing the Spurs have loaded up on future draft picks led me to start watching some of the excitement of NCAA March Madness.

I am not watching all the games or watching full games. At least this past week. But from what I saw, it may be worth DVRing the remaining games. Getting an idea of who is breaking out when the spotlight is on makes for interesting television. And familiarizing myself with some of the names that will be in conversations leading up to the 2024 NBA Draft just makes sense as the Spurs look to build around the phenom that is Victor Wembanyama.

Jack Gohlke’s impressive 10 3-pointers as the Oakland Golden Grizzlies spoiled the #3 seeded Kentucky was exciting. Gonzaga blowing Kansas out of the water in the second half to get their ninth straight trip to the Sweet 16 was nothing short of amazing. The anticipation of the Texas/Tennessee game alone had me researching their seasons. Yale shocking Auburn, it doesn’t get any better. There is no shortage of grate players, great moments, and great basketball.

Have you been watching? Any moments worth noting from your perspective? Any players stand out who weren’t on your radar before?

It was a whirlwind few days, and it isn’t over yet. But after tonight, the field will be down to sixteen, there will be a couple of days to regroup before the eight games determine the fate of the Elite Eight.

