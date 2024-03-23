San Antonio vs. Phoenix, Final Score: Spurs get scorched by Suns in 131-106 loss

On the second game of a back-to-back, the San Antonio Spurs couldn’t keep up with a red hot Phoenix Suns team. The Suns got pretty much anything they wanted offensively on their way to a 131-106 win over the Spurs. To make matters worse, San Antonio’s offense struggled for long stretches of the game.

The Suns shot 59.6% from the field and 45.8% from deep in the blowout. They outscored the Spurs in the paint 68-56 and got 19 easy points off San Antonio’s 15 turnovers. Rarely do teams beat the Spurs in the assist category, but the Suns did racking up 36 assists. The Spurs struggled to score, shooting 47.1% from the field. Their poor three-point shooting hurt them once again as they hit just 27.3% of their deep shots.

Devin Booker was unstoppable, taking players off the dribble and torching the Spurs in the mid-range. He led all scorers with 32 points, adding in 9 assists and 7 rebounds. Keldon Johnson led the Spurs in scoring with 14 points off the bench on 5-12 shooting. Victor Wembanyma played just 21 minutes in the blowout loss, and struggled to make an impact. He finished with 13 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 5 turnovers.

San Antonio will get another shot at the Suns on Monday to finish their two-game series.

Game Notes: