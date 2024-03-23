It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Suns

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

Last night’s game might have been the most disappointing effort of the season, as the Spurs took it easy on a decimated Grizzlies squad and let them dictate the terms of the game as they controlled the game from the second quarter on, despite an exciting flurry in the final minute that gave the Silver and Black a false hope of stealing the win. In the Grizzlies final possession, the only player who could hurt the Spurs was Jaren Jackson Jr., and the Spurs let him isolate one on one against Sochan and get the final shot. The Spurs had a prayer with a second left at the end on the game, but Taylor Jenkins smartly didn’t cover the in-bound passer, making the Spurs play four on five with no time to pass the ball, and could only get a 40 foot fling from Wembanyama with time running out.

Tonight they face a talented Suns squad that has underperformed expectations, but who are fighting it out with the Mavericks for the sixth spot in the standings and a path to avoid the play-in, which is extremely dangerous for a contending team. The Spur played their fourth and fifth games of this season against the Suns, winning both, feeding unrealistic expectations for the Spurs as they had a winning record early in November at 3-2. That seems a long time ago, as the Spurs quickly fell back to earth and have been in the cellar of the western conference most of the season. The Suns are going to play hard tonight, and any team with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker is always dangerous. The Spurs will have to play much much better than they did against Memphis to have a shot at winning tonight, and even that might not be good enough. It’s still going to be fun to watch, because Victor Wembanyama will play and do something unexpected and incredible at least once during the game. Let’s watch and wait for the inevitable highlights.

Tonight’s game will be played at the same time as the Texas vs. Tennesee NCAA men’s basketball tournament game, so a lot of fans will be watching two screens tonight. Hopefully, at least one of the screens will show a competitive game.

Game Prediction:

Kevin Durant will try to show up Victor by trying to dunk in his face, and will have the ball stuffed back into his own face. Slender on slender crime!

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs vs Phoenix Suns

March 23, 2024 | 7:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports SW

Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.