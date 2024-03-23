What we learned from the Spurs’ loss to the Grizzlies

Soccer play-by-play announcers on television in my native Germany are far and away the worst sports announcers I’m familiar with. They were poor in the nineties, and it’s been downhill ever since. It’s vocal accompaniment rather than actual commentary, unintentionally comical most of the time. They can hardly get an idiom, metaphor, or proverb right, in fact, they’re sometimes misusing them to the extent that wrong becomes right.

One of the most popular idioms among them is “starker Tobak” (strong tobacco), an idiom normally used to describe an infamous or outrageous action. They make inflationary use of it, for pretty much anything they don’t like. It’s just that they’ve been saying “harter Tobak” (hard tobacco) now for years – which makes no sense whatsoever, since tobacco might very well be strong, but it certainly isn’t hard. And that’s just one example.

(“Strong tobacco”, by the way, goes back to an old tale in which a hunter makes a fool of the devil. The devil has never seen a gun before. The hunter deceitfully pretends it’s a pipe and offers him a puff. The devil cannot resist – and is rewarded with a load of lead from the gun. While the hunter is delighted, the devil is surprised at the “strong tobacco” that shoots out of the “pipe”.)

As a consequence of all that nonsense-spouting, I sometimes find myself wearing headphones and listening to music when I’m watching a game of soccer on German TV. It’s a completely different level of quality when it comes to play-by-play announcers on German radio, though.

In the nineties, only one Bundesliga game per weekend was shown live on television – on a pay TV channel hardly anyone was content to pay for. The vast majority of the fans had to wait until after 6 pm when the game recaps were broadcast on national TV. So what did you do while the games took place? You listened to it on the radio, you were practically glued to the radio, I certainly was.

Many people still are, because many Germans still don’t like pay TV, and also because the “ARD Schlusskonferenz” on the radio is quite simply among the most legendary German live broadcasting programs ever, maybe it’s the most legendary. And to many above the age of 60 it’s quite simply tradition to listen to it. My father is in his early 70s, and if the Bundesliga wasn’t on break today, I can tell you he’d be listening to it three hours from now (it’s 13:56 as I type this). He’d be standing around in the kitchen, sipping on a spritzer. (He will be next week.)

The “ARD Schlusskonferenz” starts around 4.55pm on Saturday afternoons, goes on for about 25 minutes, while switching from Bundesliga game to Bundesliga game until every game is over. Some of the commentary provided in these broadcasts has gone down in history. To this day, the announcers make you see what’s happening on the court, and they make you feel the atmosphere in the stadium. (The greatest of them all to me is the now-retired Günther Koch, who used to cover home games of 1. FC Nürnberg, including the crazy relegation fight in 1999.)

Why am I telling you this? Well, some years ago I realized that on NBA league pass you cannot only watch but also listen to games. Ever since, for one reason or another, I sometimes listen to (parts of) Spurs games live before I watch the footage in the morning. The reason is the absolute masterclass of play-by-play commentary Bill Schoening provides. That guy is so good I can’t wait for each game interruption to be over!

Last night, I chose to watch the game live, since it started around 1pm CET. After the first quarter, though, I decided I’m not going to bother trying to keep myself awake watching a game that looked non-competitive to me. In fact, the first quarter was one of the few instances this season in which the Spurs looked like the team that clearly had the talent edge over their competitor – because the Grizzlies were shockingly poor. “There’s nothing to learn from that game”, I thought.

So I put on Spurs Radio and went to the bathroom. I was brushing my teeth when Bill Schoening said: “The Spurs now have missed their seventh shot in a row.” I was in bed and falling asleep by the end of the second quarter, only barely noticing the Spurs managed to have an even worse quarter than the Grizzlies had in the first. I then watched – or rather: sat through – the game this morning.

Takeaways: