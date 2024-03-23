Victor Wembanyama’s competitiveness is showing on and off the court

Friday night’s game was a difficult one for rookie Victor Wembanyama. Despite his standout performance on the court, his team lost again, sparking frustration for the young player.

Victor Wembanyama tonight:



31 PTS

16 REB

5 AST

2 STL

3 BLK

+15 +/-



2nd rookie in NBA history to have multiple 30-15-5 games in a season pic.twitter.com/bnlwMtM4wM — Spurs Culture (@SpursCulture) March 23, 2024

The loss came at the hands of a depleted Memphis Grizzlies team, making it all the more disappointing. Throughout the season, it’s become evident that Victor despises losing. So, when San Antonio failed to secure what appeared to be a very winnable game, the rookie’s discontent was very apparent in his post-game press conference.

Addressing reporters, Victor didn’t hold back his emotions, expressing his disappointment with the outcome. When questioned about his assertiveness during moments in the game, he acknowledged his failure to seize opportunities to secure victory. He also emphasized the need to approach every game with equal intensity, not just when facing star opponents like Joel Embiid or Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Victor’s hatred of losing is arguably one of his most worthy traits, reminiscent of the competitive streak that Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili had. This mindset is crucial for aspiring superstars and future NBA champions. So, witnessing a 20-year-old rookie’s frustration over a March defeat, seemingly insignificant to the season’s outcome, is yet another in the increasingly long string of positive signs.

Some of Wembanyama’s impact will never be quantified in the box score. Instances like these occur in every game, where opponents think better of shooting while he’s anywhere near.

This stuff doesn’t show up in the box score pic.twitter.com/D74egySQnb — Brett Usher (@UsherNBA) March 23, 2024

The rookie addressed his recent struggles from beyond the arc, attributing them to a loss of rhythm following a two-game absence due to injury. Despite shooting just 25% from deep on Friday night, this particular three-pointer was beyond impressive.

During a game, there are moments you need to rewind to fully appreciate Wemby’s actions. This was undoubtedly one of them - the rookie executed an impressive block, followed by leading the fast break with an incredible dunk to cap it off.