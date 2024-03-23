Spurs roar back, but fall short against Grizzlies

Is it just me, or have we been here before? Once again the San Antonio Spurs gave up a double-digit lead to a shorthanded Memphis Grizzlies team in a 99-97 loss. This time, the Spurs fought back late and nearly stole the win away from Memphis. A clutch shot from Jaren Jackson Jr. sealed the game, but for a moment, it looked like the Spurs would force overtime.

Both teams struggled offensively, as the Spurs shot just 38.9% from the field while Memphis made just 40.2% of their shots. San Antonio especially struggled from the three-point line, where they made 7-38 shots from deep (18.4%.) Both teams struggled to take care of the ball, turning it over 15+ times.

Victor Wembanyama led the way for the Spurs. He had 31 points, 16 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals and 3 blocks. He started the game out with a bang.

The audacity for Wembanyama to pull up from the logo in one of the Spurs first offensive possessions is borderline psycho. Some nights you are just feeling it, and Wembanyama certainly was on Friday.

Jeremy Jam pic.twitter.com/nQM5DyWf2G — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 23, 2024

Wembanyama’s passing was on full display against the Grizzlies. This shovel pass to Jeremy Sochan for the slam is exactly what you want to see from their two man game. Sochan can capitalize on the extra attention Wembanyama gets by simply being active cutting to the hoop.

This behind the back pass was one of the sweetest of the night from Wemby. He never seizes to amaze with his flair for the game. Devin Vassell hitting the step back jumper is the icing on the cake.

When Wembanyama is in attack mode, he’s unstoppable. It’s great to see him getting more confident with his handle, and taking it at defenders around the basket. He’s able to get low and protect the ball enough on drives to the rim. Of course it’s easier for him to finish at the rim with his length, which he uses his advantage to score over Santi Aldama here.

OH MAMA WEMBANYAMA‼️ pic.twitter.com/lsnnzr88ua — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 23, 2024

Wembanyama got another Nerf Hoop dunk under his belt on Friday. It’s so fun to watch the big man run the break and catch lobs for highlight dunks.

ONE HAND pic.twitter.com/ppAA5288fD — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 23, 2024

The Vassell-Wembanyama two-man game continues to be fruitful for the Spurs. The two play off each other really well. Here we see Vassell finding Wembanyam on the lob after a drive to the rim.

baseline bucket pic.twitter.com/T8Z5Xnp3S7 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 23, 2024

Vassell had a strong game as well. He finished with 27 points on 10-17 shooting from the field. Here we see him get to this baseline mid-range jump shot that has become a go-to for him.

thru traffic pic.twitter.com/cAM7zHZ1K5 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 23, 2024

Vassell has gotten much better at getting to the basket. He’s aggressive getting downhill when he can’t get a clean look at a jumper. That aggressiveness has unlocked his game as a three-level scorer and made him a potent threat next to Wembanyama.

How crucial was Tre Jones down the stretch? Jones made two huge plays in the final moments to keep the Spurs in the game, and finished with 16 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals. His pestering defense late in the game helped the Spurs stick around.

Jones three-point shooting has improved so much that a corner three from the point guard is a good shot for the Spurs. After a thrilling steal from Sochan, Jones hit the clutch three to tie the game. If it weren’t for Jackson Jr.’s game winner, this would have been the shot of the night.

The Spurs will be back at it again on Saturday night against the Phoenix Suns. They’ve had success against them this season, and will look to continue that trend in a bounce-back win.

Check out full game highlights below.