Pop’s ‘Rock & Hammer’ wine collection to be auctioned

For years, San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich has generously shared hard-to-find wines with friends, but his coveted Rock & Hammer pinot noir isn’t available to the public.

“If you don’t like it, I don’t give a damn — because we don’t sell it,” Popovich told a group in 2008 at a San Antonio wine event.

Popovich donates it to charitable causes, and shares it with close friends. Only 45 cases of the wine are produced per year.

Rick Carlisle, Larry Brown, Steve Kerr, Doc Rivers, Jerry Colangelo, and George Karl have all raved about the wines after being recipients of Pop’s generosity.

On occasion, individual bottles have been auctioned off. And that is what is happening right now. A complete collection will be available during a May auction with proceeds to support the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City during ShuttleCork, an annual fundraiser for the museum.

The lots includes a bottle of every vintage Rock & Hammer produced from 2005 through 2017, with bottles autographed by Popovich himself.

The name Rock & Hammer should sound familiar to Spuds fans, as it is reference to the long used Jacob Riis quote that has become synonymous with the Spurs under Popovich.

“When nothing seems to help, I go and look at a stonecutter hammering away at his rock perhaps a hundred times without as much as a crack showing in it. Yet at the hundred and first blow it will split in two, and I know it was not that blow that did it ‐‐ but all that had gone before.”

In 2013, a 2011 autographed bottle of the 2011 for $760.

Bidding will take place during a live auction May 3 around 8 p.m. CST. Bids can be made remotely by emailing the museum directly.

