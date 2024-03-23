Spurs draft targets to watch in the NCAA Tournament’s round of 32

Well, that was certainly madness. The first round of the NCAA Tournament was not kind to the NBA Draft hopefuls. The Kentucky duo of Reed Sheppard and Rob Dillingham were disappointing in their early bounce to Oakland, and Cody Williams has struggled to make an impact in his first two games. As the tournament moves onto the round of 32, other lottery prospects and second rounders with something to prove will have a chance to wow scouts in their quest for the title.

San Antonio Spurs fans that want to get a glimpse at some of the prospects that could be donning the Silver and Black next season should keep an eye on the contenders. Some of the highest seeds have interesting players who could be difference makers at the next level. These players will be key to their success in deep tournament runs.

In this series, Pounding the Rock will look at NBA draft prospects to watch in each round of the NCAA Tournament. The Spurs have the possibility of getting two first round picks (Toronto owes San Antonio a top-6 protected pick) and two second round picks (their own, and another belonging to the Los Angeles Lakers.)

Dalton Knecht, 6’6” wing, Tennessee

Regular season stats: 21.2 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 1.8 apg, 46.7%/40.1%/76.3% (54.9% EFG)

The Volunteers have possibly the best player in college basketball. Knecht has been dominant all season long, and is already making waves in the tournament. The 2023-24 SEC Player of the Year had 23 points and 8 rebounds on 8-15 shooting in a blowout victory over St. Peters on Thursday. He’ll be the offensive focal point for an exciting matchup with the Texas Longhorns in round two.

Knecht brings dynamic shotmaking and a good frame on the wing. He’s capable of splashing threes on the move, hitting mid-range pull ups and finishing at or above the rim with either hand. He’s a flamethrower that no one in college basketball had a real answer for this season. That said, he’s an older player who will be 23-years-old on draft night. He’s not a defensive minded player, so a team would be drafting him off his shot making ability alone.

The Spurs need shooting on the wings. It’s been one of their greatest weaknesses this season (27th in the NBA in three-point percentage.) Knecht would give them a big-bodied wing who can hit shots from deep. He wouldn’t provide as much upside as some of the other wings, and isn’t a defender, but at the bare minimum he provides them with reliable shooting. Depending on where the Raptors pick lands, Knecht could be in play. Selecting him in the top-7 might not make sense, but if the pick is lower, or the Spurs decide to trade back, he should be on their radar.

Coleman Hawkins, 6’10” forward, Illinois

Regular season stats: 12.3 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 1.1 bpg, 45.7%/37.6%/80.4% (54.8% EFG)

Illinois is usually an easy pick for an upset given their March track record, but something feels different about this squad. Part of that is due to the play of the Illini’s senior big man, Hawkins. He had 10 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists to go along with 2 blocks in a win over Morehead State.

Hawkins is a second round pick candidate who has some intrigue as a floor spacing big man. He shot 37.6% on threes this season, and is a big weapon in pick and pop action. Hawkins is athletic, and can put the ball on the deck for hard dunks at the rim. Defensively he’s quick on his feet covering the pick and roll and can block shots at the rim. He has the highest defensive rating on Illinois this season, and finished the year with a 2.7 steal percentage and 3.1 block percentage. It’s unclear if he can guard NBA centers due to his 200-pound frame, but his switch-ability gives him some exciting upside.

As a second-round pick, Hawkins could make some sense for San Antonio. Zach Collins and Charles Bassey are serviceable backups, and Dominick Barlow has exciting potential. Still no one has risen to a sure-fire back up big for Victor Wembanyama. Hawkins is a worthwhile flier who could develop in Austin, and provide depth in case of injuries.

Stephon Castle, 6’6” guard, UCONN

Regular season stats: 10.8 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 2.9 apg, 46.8%/28.1%/75.6% (50.2% EFG)

All eyes are on the Huskies as they attempt to win back-to-back championships. They have a stacked roster filled with NBA talent. The most intriguing of them all is the jumbo guard, Castle. He was a top-10 prospect coming out of high school with lofty expectations. He hasn’t quite reached the heights evaluators expected, but has managed to play a major roll for one of the best teams in the country.

The appeal of Castle is obvious – he’s a big, athletic guard who has shown flashes of primary playmaking. With UCONN’s bevy of talented guards, Castle had to adapt to an off-ball roll. Given the circumstances, Castle actually played well. It’s hard to be malleable enough to go from star freshman to role player on a contender. He improved defensively and has steadily gotten better in his off-ball role.

His play this year should actually be a green flag for the Spurs. His high school tape would suggest he can make plays with the ball in his hands, and his time at UCONN proves he doesn’t need to be the guy to impact winning. San Antonio has two go-to guys in Wembanyama and Devin Vassell. Having a third option who can oscillate between primary playmaker and off-ball connector could be beneficial. He would really need to improve his shooting from deep to be a real candidate for them with either of their first round picks.

Jared McCain, 6’3” guard, Duke

Regular season stats: 13.4 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 1.1 spg, 45.6%/39.9%/86.8% (56.4% EFG)

A sweet shooting guard who happens to be undersized seems to be a trend in the 2024 draft class. McCain hasn’t had the same rise in stock as the Kentucky guards, but has put together a nice freshman season at Duke. The Blue Devils held off Vermont in their first round matchup, and McCain was a big part of the win. He led Duke in scoring with 15 points, shooting 2-6 from three.

McCain’s main appeal is his shooting touch from all over the court. McCain is one of the best shooters in the class, whether that be in the mid-range on pull ups or catching and shooting from deep. The Freshman hit 39.9% of his shots from range this year. Much like Dillingham and Sheppard, questions remain around his size at 6-3, 200 pounds. He’s more of a shooter than a playmaker, and it’s not clear if he can be a primary scorer at the next level.

McCain is more of a late-first round or potential second round pick depending on how the end of the draft shakes out. A strong NCAA Tournament run could put him out of the Spurs range. If he is still available later in the draft, and San Antonio doesn’t select a guard with their lottery selections, McCain could bring them a shooting combo guard that has produced at a high level in his lone college season.

Baylor Scheierman, 6’6” wing, Creighton

Regular season stats: 18.3 ppg, 9.1 rpg, 4.0 apg, 45.2%/37.6%/86.8% (56.4% EFG)

The Blue Jays looks like they could win a title. Creighton is stacked and shoots the ball with the best of them. The super senior, Scheierman is one of their best players. He’s got a perfect game for the college level. He’s a smooth shooting lefty with the skill and size to do a bit more. He had 15 points and 13 rebounds in Creighton’s first round win over Akron.

Shooters like Scheierman typically end up earning a second round flier based on offensive upside alone. Scheierman can shoot the rock off the catch and flying off screens. He’s also an underrated rebounder. He profiles as a catch and shoot role player at the next level.

Not to beat a dead horse here, but the Spurs desperately need three-point shooting. Taking a flier on someone like Scheierman in the second round in hopes that they develop into a rotational wing who can shoot over 37% from three is a good way to use a late pick. If San Antonio keeps both of their second rounders, someone like Scheierman could be a good fit.