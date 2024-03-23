Game Preview: San Antonio Spurs vs. Phoenix Suns

The Spurs will face the Suns twice in the next two days. In the first of the two meetings, the Silver and Black will be on the second game of a back-to-back after a tough loss to the injury-riddled Grizzlies, hosting a rested Phoenix team coming off a win against the Hawks and holding on to the seventh-best record in the West.

A team with Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker should be higher on the standings but injuries and a lack of depth have lowered the ceiling of the Suns, at least in the regular season. They made moves at the trade deadline but have not really looked like a contender so far and time is running out. Closing the season strong is imperative for the Suns and the two consecutive games against the Spurs in theory give them a perfect opportunity to beat on a bottom-dweller to end March. Surprisingly, the Silver and Black have played them well, but a focused Phoenix team will present a big challenge for a San Antonio team that is inconsistent and unpredictable.

March 23, 2024 | 7 PM CT

Watch: Bally | Listen: WOAI (1200 AM)

Spurs Injuries: Charles Bassey – Out (left knee,) Sidy Cissoko – Out (G League,) David Duke Jr. – Out (G League,) Jamaree Bouyea – Out (G League,) RaiQuan Gray – Out (G League)

Suns Injuries: Jusuf Nurkic — Probable (orbital contusion), Josh Okogie — Questionable (Abdomen), Damion Lee —Out (Knee)

What to watch for:

Revenge of the Suns?

The Spurs, one of the worst teams in the league, are 2-0 against the Suns, a team with championship aspirations. One of the wins was an epic collapse from Phoenix in which San Antonio came back in the final seconds to steal it. On the other, the team with the 27th offense in the league dropped 132 on the 13th-best defense in the league. For some reason, the Spurs have had unexpected success against the Suns this year. This mini-series gives Phoenix the opportunity to get even, and they might want to make a statement. On top of that, every opponent seems to play with purpose against Victor Wembanyama and the Suns actually need the wins to try to escape the play-in spots. It’s very unlikely the Spurs will catch Kevin Durant and co. by surprise, so they should expect to see the best version of their opponent and match that effort.

Use depth or play the starters a lot?

The Spurs will be on the second game of a back-to-back on Saturday. Granted, the last few games have been in San Antonio and they had two days off before the matchup with the Grizzlies on Friday, but a SEGABABA is still a SEGABABA. The question is, will Pop go deeper into his bench or will he play his best guys heavy minutes? In the last seven games Devin Vassell has been on the court over 35 minutes and on one of those he eclipsed the 40-minute mark. Wemby has been playing over 30 minutes a game for a while now. In the last SEGABABA, Pop didn’t lower their minutes, so we can assume he will give them, along with some others, their regular playing time. With so few games left and nothing to play for, however, it might not be the worst idea to give them a lighter workload and provide others an opportunity to shine.

Keep the Suns off the free-throw line

The Suns rank fourth in the league in free throw attempts per game and they make free throws at a high rate. Despite sending the Grizzlies to the line for 31 shots on Friday, the Spurs are normally good at keeping opponents off the charity stripe, but so is Phoenix. Freebies could be a major factor in the game. San Antonio already has a big issue with allowing easy points off live ball turnovers so if that problem is there against the Suns and on top of it they also send them to the line in the half-court instead of forcing tough shots, a win feels extremely unlikely. If Wembanyama is available it will also be key for him to stay out of foul trouble. It’s sometimes harder to be disciplined when tired, so being in the second game of a back-to-back won't help, but the Spurs will have to make sure they are not just bailing out their opponent.

For the Nets fans’ perspective, visit Bright Side of the Sun.

You can follow along with the game on our Twitter profile (@poundingtherock) or visit the Game Thread!