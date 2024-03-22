San Antonio vs. Memphis, Final Score: Spurs struggle from deep in 99-97 loss to Grizzlies

When hope roars back to life, Jaren Jackson is there to ruin things. San Antonio fell to Memphis 99-97 after an impressive late-game flurry was foiled by Jackson’s game-winner with just under two seconds left.
We knew Memphis would be without Ja Morant after his season-ending injury earlier this season, but Desmond Bane was also unavailable due to a back injury. That left Jaren Jackson with a massive load to carry against the Spurs, and carry it he did.
It was just one of those nights for the Spurs, who were haunted by three-point shooting woes. They went 7-of-38 from long-range but had opportunities to win the game despite the shooting struggle.
Inconsistency from beyond the arc has been a significant reason why San Antonio has struggled this season, and Friday’s loss is one they hope to move on from quickly.
Observations
- The biggest cliche of March Madness is that you should never give a team that you’re better than the confidence to beat you. That was on display at the Frost Bank Center. Comparing both teams’ current states, San Antonio is superior to Memphis, but the Grizzlies made things uncomfortable after the Spurs’ hot start fizzled out by the second quarter. This wasn’t a game San Antonio should’ve lost. Honestly, it shouldn’t have been close.
- You can’t describe an offensive struggle without mentioning standout defenders and Victor Wembanyama once again showed why he’s such a force in the paint. At roughly 5:20 in the third quarter, Memphis was left without points on a fastbreak that saw Scottie Pippin Jr. and Jake Laravia opt out of layup attempts over Wemby. It says plenty about a player’s defensive prowess when they strike fear in their opponent’s hearts to the point they don’t put up a shot.
- At some point, San Antonio was going to need to start hitting threes. It took nearly the entirety of the game, but they eventually found a spark when Devin Vassell and Tre Jones nailed triples back-to-back to tie the game at 97. It may have been too little too late, though, considering the majority of the fourth quarter saw congested spacing that kept the Spurs behind. We’ve seen how fluid San Antonio’s offense looks when three-pointers fall; Friday was the exact opposite.
- On the bright side, Wembanyama and Vassell both provided healthy contributions to the scoring column, which says plenty about what the Spurs have offensively in those two players. They are good enough to get hard-earned buckets, but there wasn’t nearly enough support to turn it into a victory.
- Tre Jones continues to show he’s a guy you want on your team. His 16 points were huge on a night when only three players scored in double figures. He also had five assists and seven rebounds despite regularly being the smallest guy on the floor. Effort matters.
