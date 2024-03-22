San Antonio vs. Memphis, Final Score: Spurs struggle from deep in 99-97 loss to Grizzlies

When hope roars back to life, Jaren Jackson is there to ruin things. San Antonio fell to Memphis 99-97 after an impressive late-game flurry was foiled by Jackson’s game-winner with just under two seconds left.

We knew Memphis would be without Ja Morant after his season-ending injury earlier this season, but Desmond Bane was also unavailable due to a back injury. That left Jaren Jackson with a massive load to carry against the Spurs, and carry it he did.

It was just one of those nights for the Spurs, who were haunted by three-point shooting woes. They went 7-of-38 from long-range but had opportunities to win the game despite the shooting struggle.

Inconsistency from beyond the arc has been a significant reason why San Antonio has struggled this season, and Friday’s loss is one they hope to move on from quickly.

Observations