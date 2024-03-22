Deja vu: Spurs blow double-digit lead in home loss to skeleton crew Grizzlies

Stop me if you’ve read this story before: the San Antonio Spurs blew a double-digit lead at home to a skeleton crew Memphis Grizzlies squad that is missing seemingly everybody of note except Jaren Jackson Jr, who acted as a foil once the Spurs got too comfortable. Yes, that’s pretty much the story you read when Memphis was in San Antonio back in November, and it was the same story tonight, as the Spurs raced out to a double-digit lead in the second quarter before getting complacent, quickly blowing it, and never getting quite right again in a letdown loss.

One player who did show up was Victor Wembanyama, who finished the night with 31 points, 16 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 blocks. After one of the worst offensive performances of his young career against Dallas three nights ago, he opened the game by hitting a long three in transition. He also had a couple of pretty assists as part of an early 9-0 run, and Jeremy Sochan was everywhere on both ends with 6 points and 7 rebounds as the Spurs got out to 21-10 lead. The second unit came in and kept up the good effort to lead 30-18 after the first quarter.

Realizing that without Jackson — last year’s Defensive Player of the Year — on the floor, there was no one who could guard him down low, Wemby finally started attacking the paint after shooting 1-5 from three to start the game, and the Spurs stretched the lead out to 39-22. All seemed well, but we know what happened from there. Despite all their injuries this season, there’s a reason the Grizzlies aren’t in the very bottom rung of the league, and that’s because they still play with that hardnosed Taylor Jenkins attitude. As the Spurs got complacent and started settling for threes, Memphis got hot and closed the half on a 23-4 run to cut the lead to just 44-43 at halftime.

It didn’t take long for the Spurs’ lead to completely vanish as Jackson scored on Memphis’ second possession, prompting a timeout from Gregg Popovich as his team clearly didn’t receive the message at halftime. This time they did get the memo, if ever so briefly, and the intensity picked back as they started rebuilding their lead by forcing the action in transition. The Spurs got out by as much as seven at 58-51 but again started settling for threes instead of sticking to what got them there, quickly relinquishing the lead once again. The Grizzlies recovered, getting the lead back and scooting ahead 71-68 heading into the final frame.

Wemby had the first 7 points of fourth quarter for Spurs but still missed two free throws and committed two of his seven turnovers as the teams traded buckets. Jackson returned to the game while Wemby rested and started taking it to the Spurs down low, while on the other end the Silver and Black continued settling for threes. With Memphis in the bonus early and the Spurs continuing to make mistake after mistake, such as turnovers, poor shot selection, bad rebounding, and careless fouls (on a night when the refs were calling everything), they just couldn’t get out of their own way.

All seemed lost with the Spurs down 6 with 33 seconds left off a Jackson alley-oop, but they nearly pulled off a miracle with Devin Vassell hitting a three off an offensive rebound, then Sochan getting the steal at halfcourt and passing to Tre Jones, who hit a three to tie things back up with 18 seconds left. Sochan nearly had another steal off the Grizzlies inbounds pass after a timeout, but Jackson recovered and put one more dagger in the Spurs’ heart by dribbling out the clock and hitting a midrange jumper with just over a second left to cap off his 28-point night. Wemby couldn’t hit another long three for the win, and it was deja vu all over again.

Game Notes

The Spurs have had a few nice games from three lately, but this wasn’t one of them as they hit just 7-38, including 3-12 from Wemby. The Grizzlies’ defensive approach was clearly to pack the paint and force the Spurs to settle for threes, and they complied all too easily despite Memphis lacking interior defenders outside of Jackson. The Spurs just don’t have the shooters to keep jacking up that many threes when they aren’t falling, and it’s something that has to be addressed this offseason. To their credit, at least they hit those two huge ones in the clutch.

Beyond “find Wemby”, the biggest thing the Spurs will need to learn this summer is how to respect and protect a lead. They have blown at least 16 double-digit leads this season (probably more), so imagine how much better things would seem right now with even half of those back? Some of it is youth and inexperience, some of it is complacency, but regardless, it’s a habit they’ll have to kick to start rising up the standings next season.

Obviously, this game doesn’t have many ramifications for the Spurs themselves, as they are and will likely remain 28th in the league with shared top odds for the top 4 picks, but it could have an impact on another first round pick. With the Grizzlies win and a Raptors loss to the Thunder, that moves Toronto into the sixth worst record, half a game behind Memphis. The Spurs own the Raptors’ first round pick this summer — unless it lands in the top six. Many things can still happen between now and the lottery, but hopefully the Spurs don’t end up looking back on this game, wondering if it impacted their draft night.

Play of the Game

It so easily could have been the game-tying three if things had ended differently, but the most individually impressive play of the night was this wild catch and alley-oop by Wemby. Just put the ball somewhere, and he will get it.

OH MAMA WEMBANYAMA‼️ pic.twitter.com/lsnnzr88ua — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 23, 2024

Up next: Saturday vs. Suns

After getting their second and third wins of the season in miniseries against in Phoenix, they’ll the Spurs will try to do it again with the Suns visiting for two straight games, beginning tomorrow night.