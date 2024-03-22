It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Grizzlies

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

The Grizzlies have had a lot of problems with players missing games for various reasons this season, and tonight is no exception, as all of their stars are out except for Jaren Jackson Jr. Triple J is a good player, but as Spurs fans know, you need more than one good player on the court to win games. But if San Antonio can win tonight, the can keep the Grizzlies win total at 23—tied with the Raptors, slightly increasing the chances that the top-six protected Toronto pick will convey this year to the Spurs. But since there’s an actual lottery in the NBA draft, position in the standing doesn’t translate directly into draft position. But the Spurs have a good probability of getting two high draft picks this summer, which could bring on board a few more players to bring the Spurs back into contention.

Victor Wembanyama had what looked like a so-so stat line against the Mavericks, but he was the reason why the Spurs were in position to steal a win late. Tonight, he should have a more gaudy box score, and it should be a good night for Devin Vassell to light up the net. If one or two more players have solid games (I’m looking at you, Malaki Branham), the Spurs should be able to get their 16th win of the season tonight. Let’s watch!

Game Prediction:

Keldon Johnson and Jaren Jackson Jr. will have an on-court collision which will shatter the court, Dragonball Z style, causing a temporary delay while the surface is repaired.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies

March 22, 2024 | 7:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports SW

