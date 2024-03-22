Game Preview: San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies

After a close loss to the Dallas Mavericks, the San Antonio Spurs had a few days to rest and get ready for a matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night. They’ll need those few days of prep for a scrappy Memphis team. The Grizzlies have managed to pull together an 11th ranked defense (114.2 defensive rating) despite injuries to nearly all of their impact players.

In their last matchup with the Grizzlies, the Spurs lost 106-98, as Ja Morant and Desmond Bane both went off for 20+ points. Memphis will be without Morant, and likely Bane who is listed as doubtful. The always steady Jaren Jackson Jr., and rookie breakout G.G. Jackson will be offensive threats in their place. The Grizzlies like to play a slower, grind-it-out style, while San Antonio plays fast. This game represents an interesting clash of styles.

San Antonio Spurs (15-54) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (23-47)

March 22, 2024 | 7 PM CT

Watch: Bally | Listen: WOAI (1200 AM)

Spurs Injuries: Charles Bassey – Out (left knee,) Sidy Cissoko – Out (G League,) David Duke Jr. – Out (G League,) Jamaree Bouyea – Out (G League,) RaiQuan Gray – Out (G League,) Zach Collins – Questionable (concussion protocol)

Grizzlies Injuries: Desmond Bane – Doubtful (back,) Brandon Clarke – Out (left achilles,) Luke Kennard – Out (personal reasons,) John Konchar – Questionable (right heel,) Ja Morant – Out (right shoulder,) Scotty Pippen Jr. – Questionable (left shin,) Derrick Rose – Out (right groin,) Marcus Smart – Out (right finger,) Lamar Stevens – Out (left adductor,) Yuta Watanabe – Out (personal reasons,) Vince Williams Jr. – Doubtful (left patellar,) Ziaire Williams – Out (right low back)

What to watch for

Victor Wembanyama vs. Jaren Jackson Jr.

Victor Wembanyama has played well against the Grizzlies this season, but Jackson Jr. provides an interesting defensive challenge. With Jackson Jr.’s size and speed, he’s one of the few bigs in the NBA who can stick with Wembanyama inside and out. On the other end, he’ll look to push Wembanyama around on the low block.

Wemby had 19 and 20 points in his last two games against Memphis. JJJ struggled in their most recent matchup putting up 10 points and 7 rebounds. He had 27 points in his first matchup with Wembanyama.

Bad offenses clash

The Grizzlies and Spurs have one major thing in common: they struggled to score the basketball. San Antonio is 27th in the NBA in offensive rating, Memphis is 30th. The Grizzlies are last in the NBA in three-point shooting, the Spurs are 27th. In a clash of bad offenses, defense is typically key. The Grizzlies are 11th in defensive rating and will try to slow the pace down defensively.

San Antonio is at it’s best when it’s working off the Devin Vassell, Wembanyama two-man game or getting out in transition. It’s likely the Grizzlies will try to cut off both of those offensive tactics. It’ll be on Spurs head coach, Gregg Popovich, to come up with a counter-punch on Friday.

Jeremy Sochan’s shooting

Jeremy Sochan hit a few wide open threes against Dallas earlier this week. His jump shot is a crucial part of his development, and seemingly one he is working on frequently.

Jeremy’s been running through individual shooting drills ever since the end of practice. He and Wemby the last guys on the floor. pic.twitter.com/MP5mZqBlIs — Matthew Tynan (@Matthew_Tynan) March 21, 2024

Sochan has been working with Spurs shooting coach, Jimmy Baron, on his jumper all season. We’ve seen the results, as he’s a threat to score out there and has improved to shooting 32.7% from deep. With teams electing to leave him wide open, Sochan will need to keep letting it fly. His progression in that area will be something to watch for in the end of this season and the beginning of the next.