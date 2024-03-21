Victor Wembanyama advanced stats put him near the top of the NBA

This rookie season has proven to be exceptionally memorable for Victor Wembanyama. Despite San Antonio’s poor record of 15 wins and 54 losses, it’s essential not to underestimate Wemby’s influence. At just 20 years old, he sits impressively at 10th place on the NBA’s PIE (Player Impact Estimate) ranking, rubbing shoulders with established NBA All-Stars such as Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo. This statistic is worth noting as it encapsulates various player contributions, making it a significant indicator of overall performance.

Understanding a player’s PIE involves a complex formula that considers almost every traditional box score statistic, rendering it a relevant metric. Therefore, a player like Vic, who averages 0.7 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and over 4.8 stocks, excels in the PIE category. His current rating of 15.9 not only places him among the top 10 rookies but also within the top 55 players overall. By comparison, Chet Holmgren ranks at 58, underscoring the remarkable impact of Wembanyama. It’s rare for a rookie to achieve such a high ranking, particularly one hailing from France.

Wemby’s dominance extends beyond his fellow rookies, resonating among the league’s elite players. The advanced statistics confirm what’s evident from watching him play. People across the league are taking notice, hinting at a promising future for the young Frenchman.

Wemby’s influence in the front office and France

The synergy between Victor and the Spurs organization appears to be excellent. The rookie spoke about his role in planning for the offseason. The possibility of an offseason without distractions, where the rookie can focus on gaining more reps at the highest level and honing his craft, has me eagerly anticipating what the next season will bring.

"It's a lot of communication with the coaches and the front office, to know where we're comfortable with each other in the game and where we're not comfortable to know what kind of pieces we would need to add. — Matthew Tynan (@Matthew_Tynan) March 21, 2024

Wemby after practice today on having draft input, particularly when it comes to French prospects. pic.twitter.com/l2tGfHfJk3 — Tom Orsborn (@tom_orsborn) March 21, 2024

As the season progresses, the US will undoubtedly face significant challenges, with Wembanyama setting his sights on success in Paris.