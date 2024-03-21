R.C. Buford is overseas observing draft prospect Zaccharie Risacher

The San Antonio Spurs are entering one of the most important offseasons in franchise history. They got the franchise player of their dreams last summer in Victor Wembanyama, and now it’s time to start building a winning team around him. Most agree that Devin Vassell is his definite number two (for now), and Jeremy Sochan is the next closest thing to “untouchable” on the team after those two, but beyond that, anything could happen.

While the Spurs will likely (or at least hopefully) look for some upgrades in free agency, first will come the 2024 NBA Draft, where they will have one, possibly two lottery picks if the Toronto Raptors land outside the top 6. (And odds currently support that as they sit half a game ahead of the Memphis Grizzles with the seventh worst record in the league.) In a comfortable cushion for third-worst record and unlikely to rise or fall from there by season’s end, the Spurs’ own pick currently shares the top odds Washington and Detroit at for the top overall pick with 14%, a 52% chance at a top 4 pick, and the lowest they could fall is 7th.

There is not a clear top overall pick, and the class isn’t as star-studded with potential franchise players as last season, so the lottery won’t be as dramatic, but there are still plenty of good prospects out there. One is French forward Zaccharie Risacher, whom R.C. Buford is reportedly overseas observing, according to French reporter Theo Quintard.

R.C. Buford, le CEO des San Antonio Spurs, est actuellement à la Halle André Vacheresse pour observer Zaccharie Risacher lors du match Chorale de Roanne - JL Bourg.



Début 2024, Peter J. Holt, le propriétaire de la franchise, était déjà venu voir là Jeu. — Théo Quintard (@TheoQuintard) March 20, 2024

RC Buford, the CEO of the San Antonio Spurs, is currently at the Halle André Vacheresse to observe Zaccharie Risacher during the Chorale de Roanne - JL Bourg match. At the beginning of 2024, Peter J. Holt, the owner of the franchise, had already come to see the game.

As he points out, this isn’t the first time the Spurs have had their eyes on Risacher, as Peter J. Holt was also recent there to observe the potential next French phenom earlier in the year. At 6’9” with a 6’10.5” wing span, the 18-year-old has high potential. We will have our own breakdowns of Spurs draft prospects in the offseason, but here is what nbadraftroom.com has to say about him:

Risacher is an immensely talented 6-9 wing from France who projects as a possible top 5 NBA Draft pick. He’s an overall offensive talent with a nice shooting stroke, advanced ball handling for a player his age and a good feel for the game. He’s not the most explosive above the rim athlete but is a good cutter and a solid finisher in the lane. He’s the son of a professional basketball player (dad played in Europe) and it shows; he’s really got a good feel for the game. He’s an excellent passer and play-maker who knows how to manipulate a defense. Excels at creating space for his shot and has a deadly step-back jumper. Risacher isn’t a big time leaper or open court athlete but he gives great effort on the defensive end, plays with good positioning and shows an advanced understanding of the game. Competes really hard and gives his all.

Even if he’s not a point guard, it sounds like he would bring a lot of what the Spurs need to the table. It would also also be fun imagining the potential of a French trio of him, Wemby and Sidy Cissoko if the latter can earn a rotation spot next season. (And based on his G League play lately, he just might.) Risacher is one of many potential draft prospects for the Spurs, but one thing is for sure: they wouldn’t be across the pond observing him for at least the second time if they weren’t highly interested.