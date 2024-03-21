Spurs Fiesta Medals are available

For those of you outside if Bexar County, you may be unaware of the festivities surrounding San Antonio’s annual Fiesta.

The eleven day celebration kicks off April 18th and continues on through the 28th. It’s such a big deal that schools close for Battle of Flowers, the city’s iconic parade held downtown. “Fun Fact, the Battle of Flowers® Association is the only all-women, all-volunteer organization generating an event on this scale.”

Other events include the Texas Cavaliers River Parade, A Night in Old San Antonio (NIOSA), Fiesta Artisan Show, Oyster Bake, El Rey Feo Crowning, Cornyation, as well as the triumphant return of La Semana Alegre.

One tradition os to collect and display your fiesta medals. They are unique to businesses and change yearly, making them coveted memorabilia.

Nothing is more popular than the Spurs medals.

In the past, there have been multiple options representing the various teams (Spurs, Silver Stars, FC, as wellm as the Coyote. There are three this year. You can buy Spurs Limited Edition medals HERE.

There are always medals made by other entities, and this year, Mark Burnett @SpursSixthMan has located a Wemby Spurs Fiesta medal.

There will be many variations considering Wemby’s popularity and impact.

Welcome to the Thread. Join in the conversation, start your own discussion, and share your thoughts. This is the Spurs community, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, not to troll and to watch the language.