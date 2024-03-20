What We Learned from the Spurs loss to the Mavs

Lately, the Spurs have made me think big — really big. I find myself dissociating during games and pondering the mysteries of the universe. I think about the future, the past, and the ever-evolving nature of our time here on earth. Sure, sometimes I think about basketball, but not the basketball being played in front of my face. More along the lines of: What is basketball? WHY is basketball? I look for anything and everything to distract me from the recurring image made by various members of the Spurs as they get beaten on a back door cut by Kyrie Irving.

But not this time. Nope. Today we’re going to lock in and stare directly at the sun, so to speak. I want to take in the good, the bad and the ugly and really feel it, you know? I want to get in there and just bathe in reality — regardless of the discomfort. You can only spend so much time ignoring the truth of things just to keep your feelings safe. What did the Spurs look like in this game? What can we really take away from watching this specific game that we didn’t have before?

Pain. I know the Spurs are eliminated from playoff contention and I know that the end result doesn’t matter. We all know this. The game doesn’t respect this concept though. The game is set up in a way that dispenses with any extracurricular context you could bring to the table. Tuesday night just had two teams lining up against each other and trying to score the most points and, in that particular context, the Spurs were painful to watch.

They’re sloppy and careless most of the time. Not all the time, but a majority. The best teams seem to treat every possession like it’s a gift that would be tragic to squander. The Spurs treat every possession like an opportunity to experiment. Worse, they treat it like a spin of the roulette wheel. It’s like they aren’t trying to make something happen, they are putting something into motion and just seeing what might come of it. There’s a lot of passes without a purpose. There’s a lot of dribbling into traffic without a plan. There’s a lot of shots that are nobody’s idea of a first choice.

Again, forget the context. Forget that you know this is a learning experience and you know that these guys are young. Pretend you’re an alien visiting from a distant planet that also has basketball and you are plopping down to see how your most recent export, Victor Wembanyama, is faring on his new planet. What do you see? How is he coming a long?

There’s promise. There’s plays getting made that virtually no one else in the league can make. You watch him contort the entire length of his body through traffic to throw down a dunk and you wonder if basketball will ever be the same. You watch his brain short out with the ball around the free throw line and wonder if he’ll ever really be trusted out there with some of the things he wants to do. He had a bad shooting night on Tuesday. He got outfoxed by Kyrie at the rim a lot of the time. He’s got more potential than anyone we’ve ever seen, but nights like this highlight how much he’ll have to work to get there.

He could change nothing about himself and have a really good career. He could put in the work and be one of the best to ever do it. You watch a game like this and see the pendulum swing back and forth, over and over again.

The Spurs were certainly impressive in the way that they kept the game close. They are good at playing through their mistakes and finding ways to frustrate a superior opponent. It’s almost like instead of being good at basketball, they’ve set their minds on being annoying at basketball. Sochan hitting threes he was left open for. Tre Jones getting buckets he often doesn’t. Wemby blocking shots on the wrong side of the basket. The Spurs don’t do a lot of the big things right, but they do a lot of the little things really well and that’s a really tough concept to wrap your mind around, impressive though it may be.

What wasn’t impressive was the way the Spurs couldn’t finish the game strong. They took a one point lead with four minutes left and had a chance to really strap in and fight for good win over a decent opponent. They let Kyrie get an easy bucket. Sochan missed a layup. Then he missed two free throws. Wemby took a bad three and missed it. Irving got another easy bucket. Wemby threw the ball out of bounds. Irving easy make. Wemby bad shot. It seemed like they were out of it as quickly as they were in it.

We don’t know anything new about the Spurs after this particular game other than that they still aren’t anything yet. The progress report reads unfinished. It’s a team full of likable enough guys who are trying to figure out who they are as players. It’s an amorphous blob of potential that still requires patience. It’s good. It’s bad. It’s fine.

It’s hard to look at them too close because that’s all we can do from where we’re sitting. We can watch and we can observe and we can prognosticate about the future. We can’t coach them or help them or make any decisions whatsoever. We’re useless bystanders with a heavy bout of emotional attachment.

I never quite know what to do with that.

Takeaways:

I don’t particularly like Kyrie Irving but my only real galaxy brain idea about team building is that the Spurs need to sign him because he can’t help but play out of his mind in San Antonio. It’s one of his truly great skills. Can he play defense very well? Will his whole “being a giant weirdo” schtick be a bad influence on the locker room? I can’t answer those questions. But I know that at least four times a year I’d rather he just be putting up insane numbers for us instead instead of against us. Also I think he would throw cool alley oop passes to Victor. DO NOT HIRE ME AS A GM BECAUSE THIS IS HOW I WOULD CONDUCT BUSINESS.

I really like seeing Tre Jones pop off on nights like this and it makes me really want him to evolve into a next generation Patty Mills figure for the Spurs. ESPN’s Andrew Lopez said on a podcast recently that he can totally see Tre being a Spurs lifer and like, going on to work in the front office, etc. Great! I love that. We love Spurs lifers around these parts. Maybe Tre being a veteran leader off the bench with the ability to just come out and torn people from time to time is where all this is headed. We can hope, right?

I think Jeremy Sochan shooting free throws with one hand is really cool and fun right up until he misses two big free throws in crunch time and you are sitting there thinking, “boy i wish he didn’t look like he was playing Beer Pong in the biggest moment of the game.” It kind of feels like when you see dudes in the crowd of NFL games who have painted their entire bodies and have outrageous getups on their heads and also they’re sitting there all sullen after their team loses on a last second field goal.

This is one of the cooler plays I’ve ever seen that also just ended up in a kind of blah jumper from the free throw line. WEMBY: making the magical look sort of routine! Hooray?

the save the ball movement the bucket pic.twitter.com/YGartEgmTk — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 20, 2024

WWL Post Game Press Conference

- Do you think you’re capable of seriously analyzing a basketball game?

- What do you mean?

- You know, getting into the nitty gritty. The X’s and O’s. The Analytics. Are you capable of providing any actual basketball insight to the people who come to this website to read about the Spurs?

- Hey, man, wow. Coming at me pretty hard with that.

- You set a tone tonight of trying to take a good, real, hard look at things so I feel like now is as good a time as any to take a look at your own performance.

- Yikes. Well. You know. Like the Spurs, I think I’m also sloppy and careless with “the ball” so to speak. Lot of turnovers up there. Lot of hanging metaphors that I sort of dive headlong into without much of a plan for how I’m going to land ‘em. Yea. I think if I had to breakdown down an individual play with a telestrator I would be giving a lot of just, like, descriptions of the play as it happens. “Here goes the ball into the post and then, well, there goes a guy cutting to the basket. You love it when you see a guy cut like that.” I’d keep it vague. Safe. Probably not bringing a lot to the table if I’m being honest.

- Does the audience deserve better?

- Woof. Man. I mean. There’s lots of good insight on this website. Do they need that from me? Sometimes my metaphors are good!

- Eh. Sure. Pretty basic stuff at the end of the day,

- I guess I gotta get in the gym. Figure things out. Try to be better every day.

- That’s all we’re asking for.