The Spurs used a balanced scoring attack to keep up with the Mavericks

Coming off a thrilling overtime win against the Brooklyn Nets in the Austin finale, the Spurs looked to ride their momentum to a hopeful win against the Dallas Mavericks at the Frost Bank Center. Though the Mavs led most of the game, the Spurs still kept pace and even took the lead with a little over three minutes remaining. However, even with an off shooting night from Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving took over the remaining three minutes, and the Spurs could not get a stop. They ultimately lost 113-107.

Tre Jones led the team in scoring with 22 points, along with nine assists and three rebounds. Do not be surprised, Tre has led the Spurs in scoring in multiple games this season!

Tre from the corner! Tre has improved his three point shooting percentage from 29% to 32% this season.

TR3 JON3S pic.twitter.com/2Xt5v9viBC — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 20, 2024

Devin Vassell had a solid outing: 19 points, six rebounds, three assists, and three steals. Even though he did not have a three, Devin was crafty getting to the hole all game.

Devin on the fastbreak speeds past everyone for the breakaway slam!

Dev off to the races pic.twitter.com/uGbtGV4KKr — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 20, 2024

Play of the night? Devin is one of the most underrated finishers in the game. He did his best Manu Ginobili impression with the crazy and-one finish!

Victor Wembanyama had an off-shooting night with 13 points on 3 of 13 shooting, but he also had 11 rebounds, six blocks, three assists, and a steal. Yes, he had another six-block game. DPOY.

Daniel Gafford refuses to meet Wemby at the rim, and Wemby finishes it with ease!

Look at the concentration on this play! Not only does Wemby recover the loose ball, he gets back in the play by nailing the fadeaway jumper!

the save the ball movement the bucket pic.twitter.com/YGartEgmTk — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 20, 2024

Keldon Johnson had a decent game off the bench with 14 points, six rebounds, and two assists. Here, he knocks down the corner trey with confidence.

END 1 | SAS 30, DAL 38 pic.twitter.com/jLvKeT3ldb — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 20, 2024

Keldon made Luka look like a fool here. A behind-the-back move and a crafty finish? KJ is KJ.

okayyyy KJ pic.twitter.com/5bcZEB2KRA — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 20, 2024

Malaki Branham had another double-digit scoring night with 11 points. He also poured in four rebounds and a dime.

Malaki can dunk too! Malaki loses Kyrie on the cut to the basket for the wide-open slam.

A three to take the lead! Malaki nails the wing three in the middle of the fourth.

MALAKI FOR THREEEE pic.twitter.com/e8RNOVDMkB — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 20, 2024

Dominick Barlow was called up last minute due to Zach Collins waking up with an illness. Safe to say he made the most of his opportunity by faking out Kyrie en route to a slam!

THROW IT DOWN, DOM pic.twitter.com/9dwWJe2nhC — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 20, 2024

Cedi Osman and Blake Wesley both had ferocious chasedown blocks on Luka in the third. Which one was better?

END 3 | SAS 84, DAL 91 pic.twitter.com/895BdepZm6 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 20, 2024

Jeremy Sochan had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds to go along with six assists. Here, he converts a critical finish late in the game.

SAS 99, DAL 100 with 4:27 to go! pic.twitter.com/iSta7sH4yy — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 20, 2024

Finally, here are the full game highlights.