Episode 3 of Spurs “Building Dreams” covers All-Star Weekend

Wemby and Sochan and Barlow, oh my!

By Jeph Duarte
2024 NBA All-Star - Portraits Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Although the San Antonio Spurs had no team members in the NBA All-Star Game, the team had some representatives at the weekend’s events.

Victor Wembanyama made the Rising Star rookie roster as well as playing in the Skills Challenge.

Sochan made the Rising Star roster for the second season in a row.

Dominck Barlow also participated in the G-League’s Up Next Game.

Episode 3 of Self’s “Building Dreams” webseries features the three members of the Spurs as they made their way to Indianapolis.

If you have caught the prior two episodes (I posted links last week), then you are all caught up.

Enjoy.

