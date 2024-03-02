The Atlanta Hawks waived Spurs fan-favorite Patty Mills on Thursday. While Patty has bounced around a bit recently, I will always think of Patty in a Spurs jersey — or in the national jersey of his beloved Australia. Along with the Great Tim Duncan, Patty has been one of the greatest teammates in the league since he debuted. He has consistently led the league in sprinting over to help a fallen teammate off the floor (stats unofficial, but nonetheless meaningful and emblematic of Patty Mills). He was a late second round pick by the Trail Blazers in 2009 and made his NBA debut in January 2010, a long time ago.

He had a remarkable and memorable stretch of shooting in the clinching Game Five of the 2014 NBA Finals (also a long time ago — this is the tenth anniversary season of the apex of the Beautiful Game Spurs). Patty checked into the game for Tony Parker with 7:01 left in the third quarter, with the Heat still in striking distance at 54-43. In the next three minutes and nineteen seconds of the game, he made a two-pointer, and then four threes without a miss, extending the Spurs lead to twenty, and essentially ending the series. Patty only played 18 minutes that night but was plus 15 in those memorable minutes.

I like to think that Patty’s 14 points in just over three minutes directly led to LeBron James uttering words that had never been uttered before: “I would rather be in Cleveland than Miami Beach.” Good on ya’, Patty!

In my December 2021 Pounding the Rock poll, Patty was voted the best Spurs shooter ever. Even at age 35, he’s still a true Shooter. Even in limited minutes this season, he shot 38% from three, just off his career 39%. I hope some team who needs a Shooter, an Aussie and a truly great Teammate gives Patty one more run at an NBA Championship.

Other thoughts

1. I titled this article “The Short and Long of it” so I could write just a little bit about Victor Wembanyama. I have avoided doing much Wembanyama-writing because others here at PTR are already doing it so well. But I did want to announce that I have decreed that anytime a player gets 20 points, 10 boards and 5 blocks in a game, that game will be called a “Wemby”. I expect Victor to lead the league in Wembys for a long time to come.

2. A friend and I were discussing Victor’s recent game with five three-pointers and five blocks, the first person ever to combine those stats with 25 points, 10 boards and 5 assists. The five block/five three-pointer combo was what made that stat line so unique for a simple reason: most players who get five blocks simply are not shooting, let along making, five threes in a game. As confirmation, I looked up the players who have had the most games with five or more blocks. Not surprisingly, the list is dominated by big guys who rarely if ever shot three-pointers. Here is the list, courtesy of Statmuse. Not until you get all the way down to Brook Lopez in 19th place do you find someone who averaged at least one made three-pointer per game.

3. In case you are wondering, Victor already has 16 games with five or more blocks, just about one every three games. Hakeem Olajuwon, the all-time leader in five-block games, averaged one such game for every six games he played. Put another way, Victor achieves this milestone about twice as often as the NBA’s all-time leader did in his career.

4. In the Spurs win over Thunder, Bill Land mentioned that the Spurs have now beaten both of the two top teams in the Western Conference, Minnesota and OKC. Raise your hand if you predicted that those two teams would be 1 and 2 in the West. If you raised your hand, I don’t believe you. Interestingly, while we think of both teams as young, only one of them actually is. OKC is the third youngest team, while the T’Wolves are middle of the pack at 12th, with three rotation guys (including two starters) 30 or over — Kyle “Slow Mo” Anderson, Rudy Gobert and Mike Conley.

5. I was wearing my Spurs’ shooting shirt while hitting golf balls at the range this morning, which led the golfer next to me to ask if I was a Spurs fan. It turns out that my new friend Otis is from Boston, but his favorite player is the same as mine: Manu Ginobili. I told him about my Manu shirt collection. I should have also mentioned my Manu retirement post, but he can read it now. Most importantly, Otis told me that his first date with his now-wife and mother-of-his-children was at a Celtics-Spurs game in Boston. Best of all, Mrs. Otis is a huge Spurs fan and invited Otis to that game, not the other way around. I think Otis decided right then and there and this was the right woman for him.

There are also rumors that Otis’s team, the Celtics, are interested in signing our guy Patty Mills. I hope the Celtics sign Patty so that Otis and his wife can both root for Patty Mills to once again get hot in a Finals game, just as he did for the Spurs ten years ago.