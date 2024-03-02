Boris Diaw and Will Hardy reconnect in hilarious new video

Retired longtime NBA pro Boris Diaw and young Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy renewed their friendship (and rivalry?) on a funny episode of “Shoot the Sh*t” hosted by the Jazz Coach. Watch the two engaged in a chuck-fest (playing a shooting game customized by Hardy) and a chuckle-fest based on their constant hi-jinx.

The always affable Boris starts the dialogue with “they’re working on the cream” as Hardy dribbles a basketball between his feet like Steve Nash used to do and replies “they’re working on the cream?”

Before my (and your) brains go to some interesting places, I quickly recalled that Diaw, during his playing days, was known for having notoriously dry hands, which necessitated hand cream to get him action-ready.

Though the video itself is only seven minutes long, there is so much to revel at in this brief gathering between the long-time friends. To keep your viewing experience as pure as it can possibly be, general highlights include:

a joke about Diaw’s shooting motion

the current location of Diaw’s sailboat

Pop’s method of coaching Diaw

the one place that every person needs to visit before they die

Enjoy this ‘blast to the past’ interaction between Diaw and Hardy between home games! It’s hard to believe we’re coming up on the 10th anniversary of that 2014 title run. Let’s enjoy these Spurs titans while they’re still around!