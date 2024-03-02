I can’t believe I missed a Spurs win

I watch every Spurs game. I mean EVERY game. I have them set to record, as well as pre- and post-game shows. That way, when life happens, I don’t miss a thing.

In the past, I hadn’t extended the recording time and would be subject to a game cutting off in the final moments, or even miss an overtime.

I have devised a system...or so I thought.

Thursday night’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder was on KENS5, and those do not automatically record the way the Bally Sports games do. I have to manually add them.

I was unaware that the game wasn’t on Bally and therefore did not set it to record while I was out.

I know “it’s not the end of the world” to miss a game (as my daughter said verbatim when I realized there was no game to watch), but as a tried and true Spurs fan, I feel I deserve to have seen Thursday night’s game.

I have sat through the losses this season, as well as the past few while they staved off rebuild.

I heard the game was fantastic, and having Wembanyama outshine Holmgren is an added bonus.

I haven’t felt this bad since I recorded (and accidentally deleted) Tim Duncan’s final game before getting a chance to watch it.

Now that I think of it, that was also a Thunder game. Hmm.

