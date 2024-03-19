San Antonio vs. Dallas, Final Score: Spurs lose close game to Mavericks 113-107

It was a back and forth affair for the San Antonio Spurs in a 113-107 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. Every time Dallas would get up by 8 or 10 points, the Spurs would storm back and make it close. Ultimately they couldn’t overcome the Mavericks’ star power, as Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic tore the Spurs apart.

Irving led all scorers with 28 points on 13-21 shooting. He made tough shot after tough shot down the stretch to stifle the Spurs comeback. Doncic controlled the game despite a tough shooting night. He had a triple-double with 18 points, 16 assists and 10 rebounds. He found Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford time after time for lob dunks in the pick and roll.

The Spurs struggled to find consistent offense, shooting just 43.8% from the field. They made some mistakes in the half court, turning the ball over 16 times, allowing Dallas to score 19 points off those turnovers. You couldn’t blame that stagnant offense on Tre Jones, however. He had a solid game, leading the Spurs in scoring with 22 points on 8-11 shooting. The point guard hit 4-5 three-pointers and tossed in 9 assists with only 1 turnover.

Victor Wembanyama struggled to find his touch against Dallas, scoring just 12 points on 3-13 shooting. He was still impactful defensively, adding 11 rebounds and 6 blocks.

The Spurs will have another home game on Friday when the host the Memphis Grizzlies. San Antonio will have a chance to bounce back against another team with a sub-.500 record.

Game Notes: