Spurs give Mavericks everything they can handle but fall short in the clutch

The Spurs gave the Mavericks a scare on Tuesday despite not getting much from Victor Wembanyama on offense. Dallas escaped with the 113-107 win but had to hold off an energetic San Antonio team that fought tooth and nail until the final minutes.

It was a nightmare start to the game for the Spurs. The Mavericks, like most teams over the past month, put their center on Jeremy Sochan and were daring him to shoot, knowing that even if he scored it would mean keeping the Silver and Black out of the paint. Luka Doncic was manipulating the defense to his will on the other end, with San Antonio looking unable to stop Dallas’ two-man game. To make matters worse, Victor Wembanyama committed two silly fouls and had to be careful for the rest of his first stint. Not much was going right for the Spurs, but they somehow managed to stay within striking distance anyway, as the visitors couldn’t score without Doncic creating and Devin Vassell was carrying the offense. The second unit did a good job without Wemby and the Mavs only led by eight after one mostly thanks to a strong stretch from Kyrie Irving.

The Spurs found themselves down 10 almost immediately after an Irving dunk, but they continued to play hard and not let their own mistakes affect their focus. Julian Champagnie did a good job on Doncic, who was settling for jumpers, and good defense led to transition or early offense points, which is exactly what the team needed to make up for its half-court struggles. In just a few minutes, San Antonio not only erased the deficit but took the lead. Unfortunately, the good times wouldn’t last. After Irving’s takeover earlier in the quarter to keep Dallas’ offense from slowing down, Doncic decided it was his time to torment the defense. The star guard used the pick and roll to get his bigs dunk after dunk while the Silver and Black struggled mightily to contain him. With no ability to run off misses the Spurs couldn’t get buckets. It was surprising that they only trailed by nine at the break.

As the teams returned from the locker room, things went back to resembling what happened in the first quarter. The Mavs continued to dare Sochan to shoot while making it almost impossible for the Spurs to run their offense through Wembanyama. Just as it happened earlier in the game, a few threes that Dallas conceded by design went in and as the second units checked in, San Antonio’s was ready to play with energy. At times it seemed like it was easier for the Silver and Black on offense without their star rookie because their opponent was forced to defend without a specific plan. Despite not playing particularly well the Spurs won the third quarter, as Luka Doncic shot terribly and Kyrie Irving didn’t have a stellar stretch. Playing hard was enough for the home team to be in it until the end.

The fourth quarter went as expected between a young team struggling to execute and a veteran opponent that has two elite closers. Wembanyama had a terrible game on offense, in part because of Dallas’ defensive game plan and in part because of his bad decisions, so there was no savior. Still, the Spurs competed on defense and forced misses when their offense was cold and got buckets from several different role players. They just couldn’t close strong. Irving made shots and the Mavericks found open shooters who didn’t miss when double teams came. A lot of losses this season have been disappointing, but keeping up with a playoff team on a night in which Wembanyama wasn’t a factor on offense is nothing to scoff at. Hopefully all the close games they’ve lost will teach the young Spurs how to perform in the clutch next season.

Game notes

The Spurs had 16 turnovers, which a grumpy Gregg Popovich essentially blamed for the loss in his post-game media availability. A few of those were imminently avoidable. The main thing to look for the rest of the way is whether the team shows improvement in that area.

Wembanyama finished with 12 points, his lower scoring total since Dec. 21 against the Bulls. He missed some chippies inside and his shot abandoned him. Again, the Mavericks made it their whole game plan to have someone else beat them and Wemby’s teammates missed him while he was open a few times, but this was just a bad game on offense for Victor, who also had five turnovers. His defense was still great, which is comforting.

Tre Jones went 4-for-5 from beyond the arc and had nine assists to one turnover. Jeremy Sochan went 3-for-9 from outside, had 10 rebounds and six assists and did a great job on Luka Doncic. The two starters who often hurt the spacing the most also do as much as they can to make up for it. The Spurs will have a lot of thinking to do when it comes to their future as starters, but no one can deny that they give their all and have continued to improve.

Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson did their jobs, combining for 33 points, 12 rebounds and five assists. The bench played well, with Cedi Osman providing good minutes. Julian Champagnie made some shots and played good defense on Luka. There were not a lot of bad performances. Turnovers and the inability to close were the reasons why the Spurs lost. There’s not a lot to complain about.

Malaki Branham scored in double digits after five games. The second-year guard had been in a slump after a great stretch in early March but even hit a three after missing 15 in a row. It’s a tough loss but there are some silver linings.

Play of the game

Remember when Devin Vassell didn’t have the body control to finish at the rim? His improvement in that area has been phenomenal, as this circus shot shows.

Next game: vs. Memphis Grizzlies on Friday

The Spurs will host the injury-riddled Grizzlies and then will have two games against the Suns to complete an eight-game homestand.