It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Mavericks

The Spurs will be missing the services of Zach Collins, who entered concussion protocol after a hard fall onto the Moody Center court in Sunday’s overtime win over the Nets. Hopefully, he’ll have a quick recovery and can return to the lineup soon. We should see a lot of Dom Barlow and Sandro Mamukelashvili tonight in his absence.

Dallas has won all three of the previous meetings with the Spurs this season, the most recent being a 23 point blowout win on Valentine’s Day where Kyrie Inving and Doncic combined for a deadly 61 points. The Spurs have been on an upswing since then, but so have the Mavs, who are a half game away from the sixth spot and not having to play-in against the dangerous Phoenix Suns. Doncic and the Mavericks have a lot to play for tonight, while the Spur are just trying to avoid a season sweep. The tandem of Daniel Gafford and Derrick Lively are a tough matchup for Victor Wembanyama, and it’s going to be interesting to watch how Victor adjusts to them after seeing them last month. It’s going to be another fun night at the Frost Bank Center, so let’s tune in, turn out, and get excited to see the Spurs pull off a big upset tonight. Let’s go Spurs!

Game Prediction:

Luka Doncic will compliment the referee after a call, but the ref will immediately assess a technical foul on Doncic because it just has to be sarcasm, right?

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

March 19, 2024 | 7:00 PM CT

