Zach Collins has entered concussion protocol, out vs. Mavericks

Spurs center Zach Collins has been placed in concussion protocol after waking up not feeling well this morning. He will miss at least tonight’s game against Mavericks and will have to pass tests before he can return to action. Collins had hit his head on the court during Sunday’s game against the Nets in Austin, and although he seemed fine at the time, symptoms only started showing this morning.

As a result, the Spurs have recalled Dominck Barlow from the G League, who had just arrived in Edinburgh for matchup with Rio Grande Valley Vipers. It could also spell more minutes for Sandro Mamukelashvili, who has brought his signature hustle in the rare instances he’s received playing time this season.

It has been a difficult season from an injury standpoint for Collins, who missed nine games in late December and January with a knee injury and another three in late January with a sore ankle. This is just another issue to add to his bad luck.