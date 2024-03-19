Looking back at Pop’s opposing head coaches- Mavericks edition

As mentioned previously, an article entitled “Pop’s Incredible Longevity” revealed that San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich has coached against 307 different NBA coaches during his twenty-eight year tenure at the helm.

Since the firing of Bob Hill in 1996, Pop has consistently coached the Spurs, give or take an ejection or two. Tonight the Spurs play the Dallas Mavericks.

Just like Houston, Dallas has had less coaches with a longer time at the helm. Something about these Texas teams.

Jim Cleamons started the 1996 season and made it to the end, but after a 4-12 start to his second season, he was replaced by Don Nelson.

Nelson (1997-2005) built upon the Mavs success in each of his first six seasons, but was unable to get over the hump.

He was eventually replaced by Spurs legend Avery Johnson (2005-2008). Johnson’s first full season yielded a 60-22 record and unsuccessful trip to the NBA Finals. His second full season closed with a 67-15 record. Unfortunately, they were eliminated from the playoffs in the first round.

Rick Carlisle (2008-2021) was one of the longest tenured coaches of the Pop era. Mark Cuban showed great patience, sticking with Carlisle during winning seasons, pockets of time with no postseason, and ups and downs. It doesn’t hurt the Carlisle led the team to their first NBA title in 2011.

Rumors about Luka Doncic’s unhappiness with Carlisle led to the coach stepping down with two years left on his contract.

Jason Kidd (2021-present), the second pick by Dallas in 1994, was also a huge part of their 2011 title. He took over, and seems a natural fit to coach a legendary ball-handler. In his first year as head coach, he and the Mavs got into the Western Conference Finals, being knocked out by the Warriors who went on to take the trophy.

Last years’ Mavericks folded late in the season and did not make the playoffs.

This year they are clawing their way from play-in to playoff and look to roll over a struggling Spurs.

Will the Silver & Black’s OT win be enough to lift their spirits (and game) to beat the I-35 rivals?

Tonight we find out.

Go Spurs Go!

