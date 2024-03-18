Victor Wembanyama’s historic performances continue in Austin

The San Antonio Spurs wrapped up their two-game stint in Austin with a memorable performance from their rookie sensation, Victor Wembanyama. He had an absolute monster game, carving his name into the history books yet again. Wembanyama’s extraordinary display made him the first player ever to achieve the remarkable feat of tallying 30+ points, 15+ rebounds, 5+ assists, and 5+ blocks while shooting over 50% from the field.

Wemby put together a HISTORIC performance in the Spurs overtime win against the Nets!



33 PTS | 15 REB | 7 AST | 7 BLK | 14-26 FG



Victor Wembanyama is the first player in NBA history with 30+ points, 15+ rebounds, 5+ assists, and 5+ blocks while shooting 50% FG in a game pic.twitter.com/W5rtw2RvDT — NBA (@NBA) March 18, 2024

It’s truly incredible to witness Victor putting up these staggering numbers at just 20 years old. At times, it almost feels cliche to use the word “historical,” but the rookie continues to carve out a place for himself in basketball history, surpassing records held by Hall of Fame players like Shaquille O’Neal and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. In this instance, the young phenom became the youngest player to achieve a 30+ points, 15+ rebounds, 5+ assists, and 5+ blocks stat line, surpassing Shaq. Looking back, one can’t help but wonder if Shaq anticipated the Frenchman’s meteoric rise and his subsequent rewriting of the record books during his rookie campaign. After all, he did compare him to Bol Bol early on, which, in hindsight, wasn’t exactly the most flattering compliment.

Nevertheless, what Wembanyama has been doing on the court is nothing short of amazing. A glance at his performance over the last month reveals the uniqueness of his achievements. No other player in the NBA seems capable of rewriting history as frequently as the Frenchman. Sam Quinn from CBS did an excellent job of summarizing this, highlighting the rookie’s recent string of top-notch performances.

Victor is normalizing extraordinary output, but let’s not mistake it for normal. There’s nothing ordinary about this rookie, and the best part is that this journey is just beginning. According to Victor himself, he’s far from reaching his peak.

NBA beware: “I’m not even close to being at my best,” Wemby said. — Tom Orsborn (@tom_orsborn) March 18, 2024

Buckle up, NBA fans, because we’re in for an exhilarating ride.

The Spurs playing in France will become the event of the year next season. Every NBA fan should mark their calendars because witnessing Wembanyama play on home soil promises to be must-see TV. We’ll catch a glimpse of this spectacle this summer as he represents France at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Wemby's homecoming: Popovich confirms Spurs will play in Paris next season



"It’s going to be very special," Wembanyama said.https://t.co/RsIIQG91EE via @expressnews — Spurs Nation (@Spurs_Nation) March 18, 2024

Following the game, Wemby shared his thoughts on his defensive dominance compared to Rudy Gobert. Despite Vegas favoring Rudy for the Defensive Player of the Year award, the numbers may suggest otherwise.

Blocks since the All-Star Break:



51 — Victor Wembanyama

51 — 2nd and 3rd place combined pic.twitter.com/lB0GrYfI4a — WembyMuse (@Wemby_Muse) March 18, 2024

Blocks Per Game | Since All-Star Break



1. Victor Wembanyama: 4.6

2. Rudy Gobert: 2.7

3. Anthony Davis: 2.2

4. Myles Turner: 2.1

5. Derrick White: 1.9 — Kirk Goldsberry (@kirkgoldsberry) March 18, 2024

Wembanyama also boasts an impressive ranking in defensive win shares, sitting at 10th in the league with 3.4. Despite the team’s lack of wins, he’s been carrying the Spurs on his shoulders night in and night out in an exemplary fashion.