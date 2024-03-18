Victor Wembanyama’s historic performances continue in Austin

The San Antonio Spurs wrapped up their two-game stint in Austin with a memorable performance from their rookie sensation, Victor Wembanyama. He had an absolute monster game, carving his name into the history books yet again. Wembanyama’s extraordinary display made him the first player ever to achieve the remarkable feat of tallying 30+ points, 15+ rebounds, 5+ assists, and 5+ blocks while shooting over 50% from the field.
Wemby put together a HISTORIC performance in the Spurs overtime win against the Nets!— NBA (@NBA) March 18, 2024
33 PTS | 15 REB | 7 AST | 7 BLK | 14-26 FG
Victor Wembanyama is the first player in NBA history with 30+ points, 15+ rebounds, 5+ assists, and 5+ blocks while shooting 50% FG in a game pic.twitter.com/W5rtw2RvDT
It’s truly incredible to witness Victor putting up these staggering numbers at just 20 years old. At times, it almost feels cliche to use the word “historical,” but the rookie continues to carve out a place for himself in basketball history, surpassing records held by Hall of Fame players like Shaquille O’Neal and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. In this instance, the young phenom became the youngest player to achieve a 30+ points, 15+ rebounds, 5+ assists, and 5+ blocks stat line, surpassing Shaq. Looking back, one can’t help but wonder if Shaq anticipated the Frenchman’s meteoric rise and his subsequent rewriting of the record books during his rookie campaign. After all, he did compare him to Bol Bol early on, which, in hindsight, wasn’t exactly the most flattering compliment.
Nevertheless, what Wembanyama has been doing on the court is nothing short of amazing. A glance at his performance over the last month reveals the uniqueness of his achievements. No other player in the NBA seems capable of rewriting history as frequently as the Frenchman. Sam Quinn from CBS did an excellent job of summarizing this, highlighting the rookie’s recent string of top-notch performances.
Victor is normalizing extraordinary output, but let’s not mistake it for normal. There’s nothing ordinary about this rookie, and the best part is that this journey is just beginning. According to Victor himself, he’s far from reaching his peak.
NBA beware: “I’m not even close to being at my best,” Wemby said.— Tom Orsborn (@tom_orsborn) March 18, 2024
Buckle up, NBA fans, because we’re in for an exhilarating ride.
The Spurs playing in France will become the event of the year next season. Every NBA fan should mark their calendars because witnessing Wembanyama play on home soil promises to be must-see TV. We’ll catch a glimpse of this spectacle this summer as he represents France at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.
Wemby's homecoming: Popovich confirms Spurs will play in Paris next season— Spurs Nation (@Spurs_Nation) March 18, 2024
"It’s going to be very special," Wembanyama said.https://t.co/RsIIQG91EE via @expressnews
Following the game, Wemby shared his thoughts on his defensive dominance compared to Rudy Gobert. Despite Vegas favoring Rudy for the Defensive Player of the Year award, the numbers may suggest otherwise.
Blocks since the All-Star Break:— WembyMuse (@Wemby_Muse) March 18, 2024
51 — Victor Wembanyama
51 — 2nd and 3rd place combined pic.twitter.com/lB0GrYfI4a
Blocks Per Game | Since All-Star Break— Kirk Goldsberry (@kirkgoldsberry) March 18, 2024
1. Victor Wembanyama: 4.6
2. Rudy Gobert: 2.7
3. Anthony Davis: 2.2
4. Myles Turner: 2.1
5. Derrick White: 1.9
Wembanyama also boasts an impressive ranking in defensive win shares, sitting at 10th in the league with 3.4. Despite the team’s lack of wins, he’s been carrying the Spurs on his shoulders night in and night out in an exemplary fashion.
Despite the Spurs having only won 15 games, Victor Wembanyama is 10th in Defensive Win Shares at 3.4.— Ty Jäger (@TheTyJager) March 18, 2024
He is also...
• 12th in Player Efficiency Rating
• 8th in Player Impact Rating
• 20th in Box +/-
• 3rd in Defensive Box +/-
This is coming from a ROOKIE on a bad team. pic.twitter.com/YRuHRN9MlM
“Wemby doesn’t impact winning” pic.twitter.com/7z5UG5ZPtn— BKB (@brayknowball) March 18, 2024
