Victor Wembanyama’s historic performances continue in Austin

Once again, Wemby enters the history books, showcasing his dominance on the court.

By Mikey Rouleau
Brooklyn Nets v San Antonio Spurs Photos by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

The San Antonio Spurs wrapped up their two-game stint in Austin with a memorable performance from their rookie sensation, Victor Wembanyama. He had an absolute monster game, carving his name into the history books yet again. Wembanyama’s extraordinary display made him the first player ever to achieve the remarkable feat of tallying 30+ points, 15+ rebounds, 5+ assists, and 5+ blocks while shooting over 50% from the field.

It’s truly incredible to witness Victor putting up these staggering numbers at just 20 years old. At times, it almost feels cliche to use the word “historical,” but the rookie continues to carve out a place for himself in basketball history, surpassing records held by Hall of Fame players like Shaquille O’Neal and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. In this instance, the young phenom became the youngest player to achieve a 30+ points, 15+ rebounds, 5+ assists, and 5+ blocks stat line, surpassing Shaq. Looking back, one can’t help but wonder if Shaq anticipated the Frenchman’s meteoric rise and his subsequent rewriting of the record books during his rookie campaign. After all, he did compare him to Bol Bol early on, which, in hindsight, wasn’t exactly the most flattering compliment.

Nevertheless, what Wembanyama has been doing on the court is nothing short of amazing. A glance at his performance over the last month reveals the uniqueness of his achievements. No other player in the NBA seems capable of rewriting history as frequently as the Frenchman. Sam Quinn from CBS did an excellent job of summarizing this, highlighting the rookie’s recent string of top-notch performances.

Victor is normalizing extraordinary output, but let’s not mistake it for normal. There’s nothing ordinary about this rookie, and the best part is that this journey is just beginning. According to Victor himself, he’s far from reaching his peak.

Buckle up, NBA fans, because we’re in for an exhilarating ride.

The Spurs playing in France will become the event of the year next season. Every NBA fan should mark their calendars because witnessing Wembanyama play on home soil promises to be must-see TV. We’ll catch a glimpse of this spectacle this summer as he represents France at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Following the game, Wemby shared his thoughts on his defensive dominance compared to Rudy Gobert. Despite Vegas favoring Rudy for the Defensive Player of the Year award, the numbers may suggest otherwise.

Wembanyama also boasts an impressive ranking in defensive win shares, sitting at 10th in the league with 3.4. Despite the team’s lack of wins, he’s been carrying the Spurs on his shoulders night in and night out in an exemplary fashion.

