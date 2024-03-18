What we learned from the Spurs win over the Nets

I’ve been feeling warm and fuzzy about this team recently. It has a lot to do with Wembanyama making the leap from “look at the size of the lad!” to “he’s really great!” to “he might be one of the most impactful players in the league as we speak.” This has, obviously, been an extremely fun development, but there’s something else happening too. I feel like I’m watching a franchise start to realize its potential and understand what its capable of. The players, the front office, and even the fans are starting to wake up to the reality of what they have on their hands here. The future isn’t just bright. It’s almost blinding.

Can you be nostalgic for something that’s still happening? I mean, look, I’m certainly not going to miss the part of this process where the Spurs lose all the time. I think we can all agree on that. But sometime in the future we’re going to be watching a team that’s sitting on a 55 win pace heading into the playoffs and it’s going to be stressful. We’re going to be squinting to find improvements on the margins. We’re going to be sweating potential playoff matchups. We’re going to be living and dying night after night with this team — and that’s fun! That’s clearly the desired outcome of this whole operation. It’s just a very different animal than what we we’re dealing with right now and I’m not sure how ready I am for it.

It’s a luxury to be able to write certain things off to youthful exuberance. That’s something I don’t think we’ve fully appreciated. Sochan makes an awful turnover? Come on, he’s only 20. Sochan makes an unreal defensive play, drives the length of the court and hits Wemby with a lob? Come on! He’s only 20! It works both ways. We’re in that moment right now where anything could potentially happen. The ceiling for this group is impossible to define and that makes it ok to dream big. Maybe Tre Jones isn’t the answer at point for the future. But, also, maybe he’s a sneaky All-Star pick two years from now. He’s only 24! Prove me wrong. You can’t! (yet.)

I like that this seems like a team that likes each other. I like that it doesn’t feel like I’m watching the Hunger Games out there where everyone is just frantically competing for a spot on next year’s team. They are trying to play together. They are trying to work and improve within a system that doesn’t necessarily reward individual brilliance. The hugs and high fives feel authentic. The enthusiasm for each other looks like it comes from a real place. Maybe I’m just a mark and maybe I’m just seeing what I want to see, but it feels like watching a family out there.

That extends outside court too. I was certainly one of those people who was, initially, supremely annoyed at the concept of the Spurs playing games in Austin. Other NBA teams aren’t doing stuff like this. The Cavs aren’t playing games in Louisville. The Grizzlies aren’t playing games in Nashville. What does it all mean? Are they trying to move there? Is San Antonio not good enough? What’s Austin got that we don’t have?

Well. They’ve got people there. People who care about the Spurs. People who are enthusiastic about the team and want to join the party. Why should we be scared of that? The Austin series has been tons of fun and it’s been genuinely cool to see the franchise try to expand its fanbase and bring people in after spending years just accepting whatever label the outside world wanted to put on us. I’m tired of trying to be some sort of exclusive club with a persecution complex. Let’s be a big tent. Let’s be welcoming. Let’s be fun.

I hope we play more games in Mexico. I hope we play a game in France. I hope we go play in Argentina. Can you imagine the scene when Wembayama and the Spurs are hosting the Lakers in Buenos Aries? Manu and Fabricio leading Go Spurs Go chants? A building full of rabid Spurs fans a world away from San Antonio showing a team from Los Angeles what home court advantage is actually like?

We spend so much time talking about Spurs Culture around here and now feels like the right time to start walking the walk. If our culture is that special and that important then let’s grow it. Let’s get it out there and let’s bring people in. Are you tired of people calling San Antonio a small market? This is how we change that. The Spurs could be the biggest thing in Texas, sure. But, like, that almost seems too easy. The Spurs could be the biggest thing in basketball. The Spurs could be a global brand. The Spurs could be Real Madrid.

I know that sounds crazy — and maybe it is. But a guy like Wembanyama makes it possible to dream things like that. His play is incredible, sure, but he also has the presence and personality to be the kind of ambassador for this team that makes the world want come along for the ride. He’s just an impossible wealth of promise and opportunity. I don’t know what’s going to happen in the future, but I know that right now anything feels possible.

Enjoy this moment. Enjoy this time we have where each loss is a learning opportunity and each win is a sure sign of things to come. Let your mind wander and dream big. This next generation of Spurs basketball isn’t going to be the same as the one that came before it. We’re not going to have Pop and we’re not going to have Timmy, Tony and Manu. It’s going to be a different ride and I know that seems scary, but it doesn’t have to be. We can embrace it and we can build on it and we can grow with it.

It’s not going to be the same, but for the first time I’m starting to believe it might be better.

WWL Post Game Press Conference

- Wow, no takeaways? This is the first time I can remember breaking with the format like this.

- I mean, the main body was over 1000 words already, I feel like you have to give your audience some of their day back at some point. This isn’t a novel.

- Fair fair. Did you have any takeaways though?

- That Wembanyama kid’s pretty good. Liked Devin’s resilience in this game after a rough start. Tre Jones remains pretty fun. Sochan was in a fight he didn’t technically start! Fun to see Lonnie Walker again.

- Perfect. You could save people a lot of time if you just made the whole column like that.

- But then people wouldn’t get to experience the totality of my winning personality every week.

- Right. We can’t lose that.

- We’ve lost so much already.