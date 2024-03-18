Lakers and Warriors suffer strange clock issue

On Saturday night, the Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Golden State Warriors in a game with possible play-in tournament repercussions.

Anthony Davis left the game with an eye contusion, altering the momentum and scoring in the Warriors favor.

In the 4th quarter, with the Warriors beginning to pull away, LeBron kept willing his Lakers toward a possible come-from-behind upset. The enduring superstar hit a three-pointer bringing the game to 124-120 score with just under two minutes remaining.

There was an out-of-bounds call at the other end that triggered a Coaches Challenge by the Lakers to reverse possession of the ball.

During the break, it was determined that James’ foot was on the out-of-bounds line, which negated his three and left the score at 124-117.

And then the shot clock just stopped working.

They tried multiple times to restart the game. Over the next nineteen minutes, they dealt with the disabled clock.

Both LeBron and Steph Curry expressed frustration, stating that it is difficult to stay warmed up over that amount of inactivity.

Eventually, they had the in-arena announcer call the time in five second increments for the remainder of the game.

The Warriors held onto their lead and stole a win in Los Angeles, keeping them in ninth and the Lakers in tenth place in the Western Conference standings respectively. Each game has impact in determining their postseason futures.

