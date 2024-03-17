San Antonio vs. Brooklyn, Final Score: Spurs rally in 122-115 win

Thank the basketball gods for instant replay review. It allowed officials to overturn what would’ve been a robbery of a signature defensive moment for Victor Wembanyama. The San Antonio Spurs held a 117-116 lead in overtime when Dennis Schroder attacked the rim and was stuffed by the heralded rookie. The audacity of the attempt was more puzzling than the eventually overturned missed call.

Again, we were left asking ourselves if the Spurs could finish and secure a win.

Recently? The answer had been no. Sunday was different, in large part due to Keldon Johnson, who netted two free throws with a three-point lead to put things out of reach and give the Spurs a 120-117 victory.

Observations:

Do you know why teams don’t stop shooting threes? They need to give the opposing team something to respect. So, despite a team-wide horrid shooting night, Brooklyn had to respect every look the two-man game featuring Victor Wembanyama and Devin Vassell had to offer. The result? Giving Keldon Johnson too much space, allowing him to give the Spurs a lead, which eventually would turn into overtime.

Perhaps “team-wide” isn’t a fair description because Johnson didn’t struggle to hit shots. He had the hottest hand in the building from long-range, going 5-of-8 from beyond the arc. But outside of Johnson, it was a nightmare for both teams as they haunted lovers of the three-ball in Austin.

As frustrating as it is to watch players hoist up shots when they are ice cold, they need to keep the hope of winning alive. The Spurs, like their opponent, can get hot at any given moment, regardless of what percentages and trends say about the likelihood of it happening. In football you must establish the run even when getting stuffed, in boxing you must establish the jab even when unable to land it, on the hardwood you must keep shooting; always.

Well, unless you’re Houston in a Game 7 against the Warriors.