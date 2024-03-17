It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Nets

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

I’ve been out of town the last week, but it looks like the Spurs didn’t miss a beat. They lost three out of four games, but were competitive and Victor Wembanyama does amazing things on the court, even when he’s not playing his best.

Tonight they face the Brooklyn Nets, who are in 11th place in the East, chasing the unexpectedly mediocre Hawks for a fading chance at that last play-in spot. With 15 games left to play and a 3.5 game lead for Atlanta, the Nets would have to pick things up quite a bit to qualify for the tenth spot. Miami proved last year that a play-in team can get to the finals, so they might be looking to start to put things together.

Nic Claxton had a really strong outing the last time these teams met, and his strength and defensive intensity is the kind of game that gives Wembanyama issues. He’s learning to adapt to teams focusing their defense on him, but his teammates need to step up, which has been a work in progress so far this season. The Spurs have been eliminated from the post-season for a while, so the remainder of the games this season will be focused on improving teamwork and individual efforts for the Silver and Black. They will be in front of an enthusiastic Austin crowd tonight in Moody Center, so it’s going to be loud and fun to watch tonight. If the fans can help the Spurs, this should be a fun game to watch tonight, so let’s tune and watch. For myself, I’m excited to see my first live game is a week. so it’s going to be amazing. See you in the game thread!!

Game Prediction:

Marcus Morris will be partying on Sixth Street when he finds out he’s no longer on the Spurs, about two weeks after being released.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs vs Brooklyn Nets (Moody Center, Austin)

March 17, 2024 | 6:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports SW, NBA TV

