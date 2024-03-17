Game Preview: San Antonio Spurs vs. Brooklyn Nets

The Spurs will once again be in Austin on Sunday, hoping to treat the Moody Center crowd to a win after the loss against the Nuggets on Friday. Their opponent will be a Brooklyn team that needs wins to remain in the hunt for the last play-in spot and will be on the second game of a back-to-back after their lopsided loss against the Pacers on Saturday.

It’s been a disappointing season for the Nets, which had playoff expectations after making the postseason last year. Entering the last stretch, they are currently out of a play-in spot and it seems unlikely they will catch the Hawks, who are ahead in the standings. Ben Simmons is out for the season with back issues, Kevin Ollie hasn’t been able to turn things around so far in the handful of games he’s been at the helm after replacing Jacque Vaughn and the roster lacks a clear centerpiece. There’s talent in Brooklyn and the moves they made at the trade deadline should have helped chemistry-wise, but they are still a flawed team that lacks consistency.

Luckily for them, they are facing a San Antonio squad that is even more inconsistent than they are and is eminently beatable. The last time these two teams met, Claxton outplayed Wembanyama and Cam Thomas gave the defense all sorts of trouble on the way to a Nets win. Hopefully the Spurs will remember that 123-103 beatdown they took and be out for revenge.

March 17, 2024 | 6 PM CT

Watch: Bally Sports SW | Listen: WOAI (1200 AM)

Spurs injuries: Charles Bassey (Out — Knee); Cedi Osman (Questionable —Ankle)

Nets injuries: Ben Simmons (Out — Back), Dariq Whitehead (Out — Shin)

What to look for:

Wembanyama vs. Claxton Part II

Last time these two teams met, Nic Claxton was a force for the Nets. The big man finished the game with 20 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks in just 27 minutes and played Victor Wembanyama well on both ends. Claxton has the athleticism, length and coordination to give any defense trouble, as he’s a constant lob threat who can finish strong inside and crash the boards. He presents a completely different challenge for Wembanyama than someone like Nikola Jokic or any of the bigger centers, so it will be interesting to see who prevails this time. It’s possible the Nets put a forward on Wemby and have their center roam as many other opponents have, but if they go head-to-head, the matchups between Victor and Claxton should be fun.

Will Austin be a factor?

The Spurs have decided to trade away two home games for potential financial rewards in the long run by playing two games a season in Austin. Nuggets Coach Michael Malone didn’t seem too happy about it, saying that he didn’t understand why they were not in San Antonio for a game against the Spurs and claiming the affair had a preseason feel to it. Will Kevin Ollie feel the same? The Nets will be on the second game of a back-to-back and playing in an unfamiliar arena while the Spurs probably feel more comfortable now after Friday’s experience. The Silver and Black should have an edge. Hopefully, they can use it to get a win in the Moody Center this season.

Can the Spurs avoid turnovers?

One consistent issue that both the players and Pop have mentioned as a reason for losses is turnovers and the points opponents get off them. Against the Nuggets, the Spurs coughed the ball up 16 times and Denver got 27 points off those mistakes, which made it hard for them to compete. The good news is the Nets rank in the bottom five in the league in points off turnovers and the bottom 10 in steals, so this could be a game in which mistakes don’t define the game for San Antonio. Push the pace while taking care of the ball, hit open shots and the Silver and Black should have enough firepower to escape with a win.

