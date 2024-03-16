What we learned from the Spurs’ loss to Denver

So, the Denver Nuggets are pretty good at this whole basketball thing. Seriously, that team could win back-to-back titles, and it wouldn’t come as a surprise—perhaps we should expect it, even with how well Boston has played in the East. When you pair the defending champion against a struggling young team, a disaster like Friday’s first quarter is what you can expect.

As they have in many recent outings, the San Antonio Spurs showed grit. They didn’t allow a deficit to dictate energy, which sparked a rally that left Denver with work to do in the fourth quarter. But again, the defending champs play at an extremely high level and have a switch they can turn on that no team in the league has shown it can match.

Oh, and the game was in Austin. Nuggets head coach Michael Malone didn’t see the point in playing in the land where Longhorns roam rather than San Antonio. That isn’t important, but seeing how other coaches feel about what an organization is doing is interesting. Like Gregg Popovich, Malone isn’t one to mince words.

Observations: