Blake Wesley spends his twenty-first birthday in Austin

The Spurs are currently between games in Austin, and the city could not be more festive with South By Southwest currently underway. What better spot to fins oneself when celebrating a milestone birthday.

Today, Blake Wesley turns 21.

Wesley is quick as greased lightning, his speed and agility quickly becoming a Spurs superpower.

A look at a film study reveals what we are all obsessing about now:

Blake Wesley, drafted 25th by the Spurs in 2022, has developed into a formidable member of the Silver & Black.

Wesley is celebrating his 21st birthday, initiating the drinking age birthdays for he and his fellow 2022 draftees — both Malaki Branham and Jeremy Sochan turn twenty-one in May.

The former Fighting Irish is making the most of his opportunities this season and with continued growth in San Antonio, he just may be a large part of turning around the Spurs fortunes over the next couple of seasons.

Happy birthday, Blake.

Go back and re-read this article knowing that each time I type “Blake,” I internally pronounce it “Ba-La-Kay”).

Welcome to The Thread. Join in the conversation, start your own discussion, and share your thoughts. This is the Spurs community, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, do not troll and watch the language.