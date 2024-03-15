It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs. Nuggets

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

After two disappointing losses to open an eight game homestand, the Spurs have headed up IH-35 for their next two “home” games in Austin, beginning with the defending champion Denver Nuggets. The Nuggets, healthy and on a roll, have slowly been rising up the standings and are now tied with the Thunder for the top seed in the West, and as Spurs fans well know, teams who know how to win championship also know how to turn it on after the All-Star break.

The only other matchup between the two teams came all the way back in November as the Spurs’ losing streak was well into double figures. While the Spurs put up an admirable effort and stubbornly wouldn’t go away in that game, a near-triple-double of 39 points, 11 rebounds and 9 assists from Nikola Jokic was too much to overcome in a 12-point loss. The Spurs have come a good ways as a team since then, so that along with Victor Wembanyama’s improvement should add some excitement to the first of three matchups between him and Jokic to close the season.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Denver Nuggets

March 15, 2024 | 7:30 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: KENS 5

Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.