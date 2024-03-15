“Building Dreams” episode 2 continues the saga of the young Spurs 2023-2024 season

Episode 2 of the Spurs “Building Dreams” series focuses on the development of the team as the young players find their footing as a team and learning how to communicate with one another on the court.

Victor, Mamu, Malaki, Julian, and Dom talk through developing their game through their first months with the Spurs in an all-new #BuildingDreams presented by Self.

Don’t let the Spurs record fool you, they have had multiple games that pushed into the final moments. The Spurs need to learn how to close games. That comes with experience and development, both which have kept Victor Wembanyama under a microscope this season.

But while VW has been growing in front of everyone’s eyes, Dominick Barlow and Blake Wesley were picking up minutes in the G-League. The result has been more minutes for Wesley in San Antonio and a upgraded contract for Barlow. Since converting his contract, Barlow has filled in at center when Victor was unavailable and lately, he’s been playing power forward in conjunction with Wemby.

Meanwhile, Julian Champagnie has been a consistent part of the starting five, binging on 3-balls.

This series is a must-see for any Spurs fan.

