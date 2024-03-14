Victor Wembanyama and his nonexistent rookie wall

Before setting foot on the NBA court, concerns regarding rookie Victor Wembanyama’s durability loomed. Many anticipated that the San Antonio Spurs, renowned pioneers in strategically resting key players, would exercise utmost caution with their 7’4” prodigy. However, as we find ourselves 66 games deep into the season, Vic has missed just eight games, defying expectations. On Thursday, ESPN reporter Andrew Lopez wrote an insightful article illustrating how Wembanyama broke through the rookie wall in his debut season.

Navigating the NBA season is undoubtedly a rollercoaster ride, filled with peaks and valleys. Yet, nearly every time it seemed like Wemby might succumb to the infamous rookie wall, he bounced back, showcasing performances rarely witnessed before. Lopez captures one defining moment leading up to the Spurs’ showdown against the Toronto Raptors, where Wembanyama notched a historic triple-double with blocks. Then, just three days later:

In his first game after the break, Wembanyama narrowly missed becoming the second rookie in NBA history to record a 5x5 game, finishing with 19 points, 13 rebounds, 4 assists, 5 steals and 5 blocks, leaving observers wondering when he might join that exclusive club. The answer? One night later. In a narrow loss to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, Wembanyama put up 27 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists, 5 steals and 5 blocks, becoming the 15th player to record a 5x5 — and the first to average a 5x5 over the course of two games.

Lopes chronicles other pivotal moments from the rookie’s wall-vaulting season, including the game where the Spurs limited the high-flying Indiana Pacers to just 104 points. Overall, it paints a vivid picture of Wemby’s journey, while also underscoring his relentless drive to push the team further. While the rookie’s ambition to wrap up the season with 22 wins may seem lofty, his desire to play every remaining game speaks volumes about his determination and dedication to his craft.

Coach Popovic’s recent quote on Thursday regarding the rookie speaks volumes.

Pop, speaking at a presser in Austin this afternoon, about Wemby's maturity, humility, etc.:



"He's not a fan of himself, so to speak. The celebrity part that he's already garnered, doesn't really affect him. He wins with class and he loses with grace." — Tom Orsborn (@tom_orsborn) March 14, 2024

I can’t help but agree with this take; Victor is already showing his exceptional talent making himself a top-20 player.

“Victor Wembanyama is probably a top-20 player in the NBA right now… Chet Holmgren is a very good player, and I know there has been this comparison amongst those two… I think there’s a gap.”



Do you agree with Draymond Green?



(via @TheVolumeSports)pic.twitter.com/BfFPc4P7wX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 14, 2024

In another candid moment, the rookie reveals his competitive edge once more. His assertion that Rudy Gobert could win the award this year out of pettiness is a bold statement.

“I know that Rudy (Gobert) has a very good chance of winning it this year, and it would be deserved. Let him win it now, because after that it's no longer his turn." - Victor Wembanyama pic.twitter.com/PhhU5oudpO — Spurs Culture (@SpursCulture) March 14, 2024

Lastly, be sure to catch the latest episode of the Ryen Russillo Show, featuring a discussion about Wembanyama with former Spur and color commentator Sean Eliotte. Additionally, Ryen dives into Wemby’s on-court impact with Mark Silver from Synergy Sport!