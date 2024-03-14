Spurs relaunch “Building Dreams” series with 2023 season episode

In the first episode of this season’s #BuildingDreams pres. by Self, we take an inside look at Victor Wembanyama, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Malaki Branham, Julian Champagnie, and Dom Barlow’s NBA journey so far with the Spurs.

Last year’s episodes centered around the drafting and rookie seasons of Jeremy Sochan, Malaki Branham, and Blake Wesley. The trio of 19-year-olds bonded and made the Spurs young and fun.

This year, the hype surrounding Victor Wembanyama has left fans and pundits in unanimous agreement that he is the future of the game and the future of the Spurs.

But Wemby did not come alone.

An entire youth movement featuring players who were brought in through trades and off waivers have filled the roster. Sandro Mamukelashvili, Julian Champagnie, and Dominick Barlow have put their bid in for minutes and a spot on the roster of what continues to look like an exciting team of the future.

