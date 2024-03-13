What We Learned from the Spurs loss to the Rockets

The Houston Rockets have unearthed a terrible and terrifying secret that has the potential to undermine all of the San Antonio Spurs’ future plans. It’s diabolical. It’s horrifying. I worry that the ramifications of putting this knowledge out into the world might shake the foundations of all that we know is true. Are you ready? Okay. The Rockets... well, they realized that if you double-team Victor Wembanyama every time he gets the ball, then he becomes much easier to defend. I’ll let you sit with that for a bit.

How are we feeling? Shaken, I’m sure. Yet we must forge on because the news gets even worse. If teams decide to double-team Victor every time he touches the ball, then the Spurs are left with only one option: The rest of the team has to step up. Yikes! I hate that for us. We’re probably the first team in the history of the league to have to suffer through having our best player double-teamed like this. How are we ever going to recover?

I don’t know how to gracefully pull out of this bit, but we’re all going to be okay, right? We all know that the Rockets didn’t just unlock the divine secret of how to attack Victor Wembanyama. They didn’t solve some riddle; they just threw a bunch of dudes at him and, very firmly and effectively, requested that the rest of the Spurs try and beat them. Tale as old as time. They simply stumbled onto the fact that the Non-Wembanyama portion of the roster is not currently good enough to win under those circumstances. Congrats to them.

This is another reminder, in a long line of reminders, of how important it is going to be to bolster the supporting cast around our tall Frenchman. It’s the first thing, the second thing, and the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth thing that the organization has to prioritize at all times. Every single waking second should be spent figuring out who the best pieces are to put next to him and how they can be put next to him as quickly as possible. It’s too important to mess up because even once the Spurs have a world class roster around Wemby, teams will still decide that the “pick your poison” choice for them is to double him and take their chances.

I like the guys on the roster right now. It’s a good group of dudes who have a positive attitude and winning personalities. I want each and every one of them to succeed, and if I had a magic wand, I’d wave it around and turn them into All-NBA studs overnight. I say this sincerely; I would love for this to be the group that we go to war with over the next decade plus. However...

Nights like Tuesday’s continue to show that this will not be the case. Our homegrown crew of young talent is not going to be the final answer. That’s a fairy tale. Some of them will stick around, but this franchise is going to need to adjust and scale up its operation and, absent the aforementioned magic wand, a lot of these guys are not going to be up to it. It’s a reality of the NBA, and it’s an absolutely massive bummer.

I don’t know what the future has in store for this roster, but I know they have 16 games left to play together. I know that they have about a month left to prove that they deserve to be involved on a journey that has the potential to be very special. I know that I care about them and want them to do well. I know that it’s going to be fascinating to see what happens.

The Rockets solved Victor Wembanyama for now. I sincerely hope they enjoyed it.

Takeaways:

Jeremy Sochan had himself a night, didn’t he? When I say that it seemed like the rest of the Spurs roster didn’t seem up to the challenge of filling the Wembayama void, I very much wasn’t talking about Jeremy. I thought he was excellent. What Jeremy brings to the table is difficult to define but I really like it and I want more of it. I want that energy and fire and I want there to be an element of unpredictability to the Spurs when he’s on the floor. Which is a weird thing to say in conjunction with the fact that the other main thing I want from Jeremy is consistency. Consistency and unpredictability. I just want to know the exact kind of volatile turbulence to expect every time he steps on the floor. Is that too much to ask? It’s hard to know where he is going to fit in the future Spurs landscape, but he feels like a tool that’s too unique to leave at home.

I know that the whole point of having a Dillon Brooks on your roster is for him have a game like he did last night and for it to elicit a reaction from opposing fans like, “Boy do I not like Dillon Brooks.” I get that and, trust me, I am loathe to fall into the trap that is so clearly laid out for me here, and yet...boy, do I not like Dillon Brooks. He is infuriating to me in the way an Internet troll is. I know the best thing to do is just ignore him but it’s difficult when someone is just so in your face with it.

Full caveat, I have no idea what Dillon Brooks is like as a person. He might be lovely and charming. Who can say? I want to clarify that I find his on court personality and playing style to be a personal affront to my sense of self and beyond that, you know, c’est la vie.

I’m mad that it didn’t work for Devin Vassell last night and I’m mad that the game ended the way it did, but I can’t help but sort of love that thing where a guy has to try to intentionally miss a free throw in order to gain an advantage. I get the same visceral thrill from it that I do when a football team has to try an onside kick. It’s such a weird and awkward thing to attempt that is born out of pure desperation and 99 times out of 100 it falls flat and is super disappointing but, man, the times it actually works provide the kind of magic that keeps you tuning in to sports in the first place.

Gratuitous Victor highlight to close:

Up after 1



END Q1 | SAS 30, HOU 24 pic.twitter.com/MYHQ2orvz4 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 13, 2024

WWL Post Game Press Conference:

- You mentioned having difficulty pulling out of a bit up there, is that something that happens to you often?

- What do you mean? Like, where I’m doing a bit and get stuck in it?

- Yea. Like, do you worry sometimes that you have committed too hard to a bit and then you can’t uncommit, so now anytime you want to be sincere it feels like you’re unable to fully be yourself?

- I don’t think that’s ever been a problem for me. I usually start a joke out and finish it almost immediately. I would never do something once and then lean on it as crutch over the course of almost two years to get a cheap laugh at the end of a piece.

- You would never make up a pretend press conference scenario to subtly surface your insecurities in a way that could be laughed off if anyone ever tried to actually engage with you about it and then continue to do it every time you write on this website?

- Yea man, that sounds like something only a crazy person would do, haha.

- Ha, yea.

- Yea.

- See you next week?

- For sure!