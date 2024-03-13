Watch Malaki Branham in Frost’s Spurs Stories

Frost presents Spurs Stories, and thisn episode is all about Malaki Branham.

The San Antonio Spurs drafted guard Malaki Branham 20th overall in the 2022 NBA Draft. He was the first round draft acquired in the trade that sent Thaddeus Young and Drew Eubanks to the Toronto Raptors and Goran Dragic to the Spurs. The trade was mostly a bust as the Spurs waived Dragic, he has since retired. Thaddeus has been traded, waived, and picked up by the Phoenix Suns. Meanwhile, Drew Eubanks was immediately waived, moved to Portland, for a year, and then made his way to Phoenix where he is back on the same team as Young. The Spurs, however, made the most the 20th pick.

2021’s Ohio Mr. Basketball used the number 22 at Ohio State with the blessing of Jim Jackson, whose #22 was retired by the Buckeyes in 2001.

Branham has shown signs of greatness since the All-Star Break, scoring double-digits in most of the games. March kicked off particularly well.

