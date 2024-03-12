San Antonio vs. Houston, Final Score: Spurs rally against Rockets falls short, 101-103

One night after losing the Warriors, the Spurs came out looking for revenge against the Houston Rockets but ended up losing in nearly identical fashion. After a strong start and getting out by double digits, the Spurs offense sputtered in the middle two quarters before attempting a late rally. Down three with four seconds left, Devin Vassell appeared to hit the game-tying three, but the Rockets had elected to foul instead of giving up a three, and because Vassell took a dribble after the foul, his basket didn’t count. The Spurs couldn’t grab the offensive rebound off the purposefully missed second free throw and fell 101-103.

Tre Jones led five Spurs in double figures with 24 points, including tying his career high with 4 made threes, and Jeremy Sochan added 21 points. Fred VanVleet led five Rockets in double figures with 21 points.

Observations

On Sunday night, I was browsing Twitter before going to bed, and I saw a tweet from a meme/satirical NBA account that said, “Prayers up for Sengun”. In my naivety, I assumed he got posterized or something like that, so I watched the video. Big mistake. I’m not one who gets queasy over that stuff, but I had to turn away as his leg bent back at a very awkward angle. I was still a little traumatized a by it the next day, so suffice it to say, I was thrilled along with everyone else when the injury report came back about as well as could be expected with a “only” grade 3 ankle sprain and bruised knee. He’s likely done for the season, but it could have been so much worse, such as multiple tears and surgeries to look forward to. I’m just glad he’s (relatively) okay.

After getting owned in the paint in the last matchup with the Rockets, the Spurs were the ones who owned the paint early in this one, winning the battle 20-4 in the first quarter. However, the Rockets were only down six after one because Fred VanVleet took advantage of the Spurs’ drop defense, hitting two threes and a jumper for 8 points on 3-3 shooting. The Spurs finished the game with a 54-33 advantage in points in the paint.

Gregg Popovich gave the Victor Wembanyama-Dominick Barlow pairing another try to start the second quarter, and it again did not go well. The spacing just isn’t there, and the Spurs never scored in their four minutes together as the Rockets erased their lead. Pop then subbed in Sandro Mamukelashvili for Barlow, and coincidently or not, the offense opened back up with Jones hitting two threes and Mamu a baseline jumper. In fact, Jones was their only consistent source of offense in the first half with 18 points, but they were somehow still up 47-44 at halftime despite only 4 points from Wemby and Devin Vassell since the Rockets were no better.

The Spurs had another rough start to the third quarter as the Rockets got out to their largest lead, but Jeremy Sochan had an outburst with 10 straight points, including two threes. The Spurs still struggled to protect the ball and keep the Rockets off the line after the whistles tightened up, and they found themselves down four heading into the fourth quarter.

Recent games, especially the two against the Rockets, have shown big, strong centers aren’t necessarily Wemby’s kryptonite, but pesky, swarming guards who front him and swipe when he brings the ball down. Dillon Brooks and other Rockets guards have bothered him in both matchups. As a result, he gets frustrated and starts settling for threes, and sure enough his only offensive “outburst” of the night game came when he hit a couple of threes early in the fourth quarter. He finished the game with 13 points on 2-7 shooting from three, 10 rebounds and 6 assists.

With no Keldon Johnson, who was out with a stomach bug, the Spurs needed someone to step up off the bench. Mamu answered the call after it became clear that the Barlow-Wemby experiment wasn’t working. He was all over the place with his hectic style of play, 4 offensive rebounds and 6 points. Blake Wesley also had a quietly efficient 10 points, but otherwise it was a rough offensive showing for both Zach Collins and Malaki Branham. The starters did enough in this game even with a poor showing from Wemby and Vassell, but the bench did not show up.

The Spurs will get two days off before heading Austin for two games, beginning with the defending champion Denver Nuggets. Tipoff will be at 7:30 PM CT on KENS 5.